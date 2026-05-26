Uzbekistan, Belarus Hold Talks On Strengthening Strategic Partnership
The meeting was held on Monday between Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Belarusian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Aleksandr Ogorodnikov.
The meeting focused on priority areas for strengthening Uzbekistan–Belarus relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.--
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