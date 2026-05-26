Uzbekistan, Belarus Hold Talks On Strengthening Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation and implement previously reached agreements, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held on Monday between Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Belarusian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Aleksandr Ogorodnikov.

The meeting focused on priority areas for strengthening Uzbekistan–Belarus relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.

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