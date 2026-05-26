FM: Russia's Level Of Threat To Kyiv Remains Unchanged Amid Blackmail And Intimidation Of Diplomatic Missions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian ministry, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere gratitude to all foreign diplomatic missions and all foreign diplomats who continue to work in our country during the war and reject Russian blackmail and threats.

The ministry noted that for over four years, Russia has been using the full range of lethal missiles and drones against Kyiv, and such strikes have not ceased for practically a single week. According to the Ukrainian side's assessment, the overall level of security threats from the Russian Federation to Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities remains the same as in previous years and months.

“Against this backdrop, the new Russian threats are nothing more than shameless blackmail. Moscow is effectively admitting that its shelling is aimed, in particular, at intimidating the foreign diplomatic corps. This admission will serve as valuable evidence in international legal proceedings against the aggressor state,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry noted that to counter Russian intimidation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is ready to assist in further strengthening the security of foreign diplomatic missions that submit such a request.

“We would like to remind all our partners and allies that the best response to the Kremlin's threats remains increasing pressure on the aggressor and supporting Ukraine, particularly by strengthening air defense capabilities. Moscow must receive clear and unified signals from the international community: unity, strength, and principle,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

EUnot to leave Kyiv – Mathernová

As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council stated that the Russian Federation, at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is announcing further terror against the population of Ukraine. Among other things, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on“foreign citizens, including staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations, to leave the city as soon as possible, and on residents of the Ukrainian capital not to approach military and administrative infrastructure facilities.”