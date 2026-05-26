Russian Attack Damages Infrastructure And Injures One Person In Zhytomyr Region
According to him, on May 26, the Korosten community was again subjected to an enemy drone attack.Read also: Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region: Two killed, 23 injured
The strike damaged infrastructure facilities and left one person injured.
In the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of UAVs near Korosten.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 111 out of 122 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting on the evening of May 25.
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