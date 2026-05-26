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Ukrenergo: Power Outages Reported In Six Regions Due To Russian Shelling

Ukrenergo: Power Outages Reported In Six Regions Due To Russian Shelling


2026-05-26 05:11:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC“Ukrenergo” on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to attack civilian energy infrastructure. As a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes, as of this morning, consumers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zhytomyr regions are without power,” the statement reads.

It is noted that restoration work has begun wherever the security situation allows.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption was 1.3% lower than the previous day. Ukrenergo attributes the downward trend in consumption to clear weather across most of Ukraine and a drop in air temperature in most regions.

Read also: Russians attack energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Given the weather conditions, the power system operator advises shifting active electricity consumption to the period of peak solar power plant operation-from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. At the same time, between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM, energy experts advise against turning on several high-power appliances simultaneously.

As previously reported, no electricity consumption restrictions are planne in Ukraine on May 26.

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