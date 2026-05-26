Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China Conservatory Of Music Discuss Future Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Future areas of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the China Conservatory of Music were discussed in Beijing, AzerNEWS reports.

Wang Xudong, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the conservatory, expressed satisfaction with the existing ties between the China Conservatory of Music and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He noted that the conservatory is one of China's leading higher education institutions specializing in music education and emphasized the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of musical arts. Opportunities for joint activities with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in this direction were discussed during the meeting.

Representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head of the Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Chinese Interparliamentary Relations Soltan Mammadov highlighted the successful results of the Foundation's projects aimed at promoting the Chinese language and culture in Azerbaijan. It was noted that introducing Azerbaijan's national music in a country with such a rich cultural heritage as China would contribute to strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, students and faculty members exchanged views on Azerbaijan's musical heritage, national musical instruments, mugham, jazz, ethno-jazz, and Azerbaijani jazz traditions. Various examples of Azerbaijani music were also performed. In addition, books about Azerbaijani culture donated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the China Conservatory of Music were presented.

At the same time, Azerbaijani artists conducted master classes for Chinese students. Renowned Chinese zurna performer Zhang Qianyuan performed excerpts of Azerbaijani melodies that he had learned during his visit to Azerbaijan and shared his impressions of Azerbaijani culture.