Strait Of Hormuz Is Expected To Be Opened In 30 Days Despite Trump's Bombing Threats

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A draft memorandum reportedly prepared to end the military confrontation between the United States and Iran envisages reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping within 30 days, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, the document would give Tehran one month to fully restore navigational security in the strategically vital waterway.

The draft memorandum also reportedly allows for the extension of the current ceasefire between the US and Iran for more than 60 days, reflecting efforts by both sides to reduce tensions and create conditions for a possible nuclear agreement.

As part of the proposed measures, the Strait of Hormuz would be cleared of mines within 30 days and reopened to global maritime traffic.

Reports indicate that commercial vessels and oil tankers would be permitted to transit through the strait without additional charges under the framework of the agreement.

Although Trump expressed optimism about the talks the other day, he posted on his social media account shortly after that Iran's enriched uranium would be destroyed.

Iran's enriched uranium will either be handed over immediately, sent to the United States and destroyed there, or destroyed in Iran or "another acceptable location." US President Donald Trump stated this in a post he shared on the social network "Truth Social" on May 25. He did not provide further details.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy transit routes, carrying a significant share of global oil exports.