MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zefiro Subsidiary Deploying Second and Third Rigs for Major U.S. Natural Gas Producer

May 26, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.

One of Zefiro subsidiary P&G's major corporate clients is ramping up its annual plug and abandonment campaign for 2026. One rig was already under contract for the full year, though two additional rigs are being engaged to actively service an increased workload. This campaign will consist of at least 26 wells in PA, NY, WV, and KY, most of which will require specialized advanced tactics to properly plug compared to ordinary oil/gas wells. Although P&G's fleet was already fully committed, the addition of new rigs through a recent strategic equipment acquisition will allow for a third rig to be deployed. After reporting earnings with over USD $33 million in revenue and USD $4.25 million in adjusted EBITDA for the past three fiscal quarters, Zefiro is pursuing continued revenue growth as an established leader in oil/gas well plug and abandonment.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that starting next month, its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") will deploy two additional rigs for a major U.S.-based natural gas producer client (the "Client") to plug gas wells located in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

These well-plugging projects reflect the energy industry's increasing efforts to proactively meet Asset Retirement Obligations ("ARO") in order to prevent long-term environmental impact from oil/gas wells that are no longer producing. These corporate client engagements are undertaken concurrently with several public-sector projects, as outlined in Zefiro's April 16, 2026 press release providing an overview of the Company's docket for the 2026 spring season.

This Client already had one of P&G's rigs engaged for the full calendar 2026 year as part of its annual plug-and-abandonment campaign, for which it has retained P&G each year since 2017.

The second additional rig being deployed will work in parallel with the first rig in Pennsylvania and New York for the purpose of more rapidly remediating the Client's wells that are scheduled to be decommissioned in 2026.

The third additional rig will be deployed from approximately June through October of 2026 in West Virginia and Kentucky. The addition of this third rig to the Client's scope of work was only possible as a result of the recently announced USD $4.3 million acquisition of Viking Well Service's equipment which included five derrick rigs. The entirety of P&G's rig fleet prior to this was already committed between client projects and standard maintenance/inspection cycles.

Given its specialized equipment fleet and significant operational expertise in oil/gas well site remediation, P&G has proven itself as a service provider who can reliably handle projects that are complex or unique in nature. Several of the 26 wells to be plugged for the Client were drilled to a much greater depth compared to ordinary gas wells, with many situated in areas that are difficult to access due to rugged/steep terrains. P&G's crews are experienced with such variables, allowing them to safely and efficiently navigate these remediation projects to completion.







P&G Rig and Wireline Crews are Pictured Above Preparing to Run a Cement Bond Log

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Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "After several recent key milestones such as our third consecutive profitable fiscal quarter and a CAD $4.5 million equity financing, Zefiro's management team is very much focused on propelling continued growth. One of our foremost considerations in decision-making is ensuring that a given deal or maneuver has a realistic and straightforward path towards realizing revenue. This is something we contemplated thoroughly as part of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition... and in just a matter of weeks, we will have gone from finalizing the transaction to utilizing this new equipment. Management expects this will bring in new revenue and further strengthen an already valuable client relationship. Our team knows how to execute, and we are thrilled to share with our investors this great example of how we are actively generating business value."

Catherine Flax was recently interviewed by financial media reporter Lyndsay Malchuk as part of the International Investment Forum (IIF). The 12-minute interview can be accessed through the following link: .



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Luke Plants, who is Zefiro's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development as well as P&G's Chief Executive Officer added, "Outside of this industry, it is not widely known that demand for well-plugging services in the United States is overwhelmingly persisting. There are very high barriers for entry to this space, which puts operations such as ours in fairly limited supply, allowing us to preserve our market share. We can also grow this market share through strategic acquisitions, and this is exactly how we were able to bolster our relationship with this Client to further support their annual plug-and-abandonment campaign for the ninth year in a row. We look forward to these deployments as we continue to deliver results to cap off Zefiro's 2026 fiscal year."

Luke Plants was recently interviewed by Richard De Sousa about the business significance of the Viking Well Service equipment acquisition. The 13-minute interview can be accessed through the following link: .



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About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Successful rig deployments as outlined in the press release; (vi) Any forecasts regarding timing and expected performance/revenue/growth relating to the rig deployments; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .







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Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.