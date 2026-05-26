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Voting Results From Constellium's 2026 Annual General Meeting


2026-05-26 05:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026 (the“AGM”). The proposals for the appointment of Ingrid Joerg and the re-appointment of John Ormerod to the Company's Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting passed. The complete voting results on all proposals have been published on the Company's website ( ).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

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