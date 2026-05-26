Voting Results From Constellium's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

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