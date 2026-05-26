'Absolute Legend': Gym Owner Sprints After Bicycle Thief, CCTV Chase Goes Viral

A gym owner went viral after CCTV footage showed him spotting an alleged bicycle thief and immediately chasing him down the street. The Sikh gym owner quickly ran outside after seeing the theft on a CCTV monitor, while gym members joined the chase.

A dramatic video showing a gym owner chasing and catching an alleged bicycle thief has gone viral on social media, earning praise from thousands of users online.

The viral clip shows a Sikh gym owner sitting inside his gym and checking CCTV camera footage when he suddenly notices a man allegedly stealing a bicycle from the parking area outside.

Within seconds, the gym owner rushes out of the gym and starts running after the suspect on the street. The quick reaction and fast chase surprised many social media users, with several calling him a“real-life hero”.

According to the viral video, the alleged thief had taken a bicycle from an area where bikes and cycles were parked outside the gym.

As soon as the gym owner spotted the theft on the CCTV monitor, he immediately ran outside to stop the suspect. Some gym members also followed him during the chase.

A brave gym owner spotted a cycle thief on CCTV and chased him down twitter/VpfF0x30t4

- Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) May 25, 2026

The video further shows the gym owner taking a scooter and asking a few men nearby to join him in catching the accused. Moments later, the group is seen returning with both the bicycle and the alleged thief.

The gym owner's alertness, fast thinking and quick response have become the biggest talking points online.

The incident quickly spread across social media platforms, where users reacted with jokes, praise and comments about the gym owner's fitness.

One user joked,“Leg day hota to chori ho jaati,” suggesting the thief might have escaped if it had been a heavy workout day.

Another user, called it“ultimate proof that cardio and leg days pay off in real life.”

Netizens praised the gym owner's courage and smart thinking. He wrote that the man used CCTV properly, acted quickly and showed bravery, though informing police immediately would have been the safest option.

Gym owner in India spots bike thief on CCTV, sprints out, chases him down the street and catches him on the spot. Absolute legend. twitter/OClqaBZ8YW

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 25, 2026

Many others called the incident“instant karma” and joked that stealing near a gym was the“worst possible mistake” for a thief.

The viral clip also started discussions about public safety and crime prevention.

Some users praised the gym owner for protecting property and acting bravely, while others raised concerns about citizens putting themselves in danger while confronting suspected criminals.

A few social media users also pointed out the importance of CCTV cameras in preventing theft and helping identify suspects quickly.

One commenter said every business should install CCTV systems because they help in catching criminals faster.

The exact location of the incident has not been officially confirmed yet while the time stamp says May 23 on CCTV footage. It is also unclear whether police action has been taken against the alleged thief.

Despite that, the video continues to trend online because of the gym owner's quick reaction, street-smart thinking and determination to recover the stolen bicycle.

For many viewers, the clip felt like a real-life action scene, one where fitness training unexpectedly turned into a chase to stop a thief.