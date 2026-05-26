Mexico Stocks Hold Flat As Trade Talks Open - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering Monday May 25 session Summary Mexico stock market report: the S&P/BMV IPC closed almost unchanged at 68,261.17 on Monday May 25, down 0.11%, as the index sat out the regional oil-relief rally that lifted Brazil and Colombia. Mexico did not need the bounce: it has no election overhang and a fresh anchor in Friday's European Union trade deal and the US trade-review round opening this week in Mexico City. The peso held near 17.30 and Banxico's rate stayed at 6.50%. The Big Three 1.

The IPC closed Monday at 68,261.17 (−0.11%, −72.30 pts) on a narrow inside candle ranging 68,147 to 68,666. It has now spent more than a week pinned inside the tight 68,260–68,715 moving-average cluster - lateral consolidation, not trend. 2.

The flat print was the story. While Brazil rose 0.91% and Colombia jumped 2.37% on the weekend Iran oil relief, Mexico stayed still. It had already re-rated on its own catalyst: Sheinbaum signed the modernized European Union trade deal Friday, eliminating tariffs on almost all goods. 3.

The week's real catalyst is trade. The first official US–Mexico round of the USMCA review opens this week in Mexico City, ahead of the July 1 three-country Joint Review that decides whether the pact renews to 2042. With over 80% of exports US-bound, that review, not oil, is the binary. IPC 68,261 −0.11% USD/MXN 17.30 Peso steady Banxico 6.50% No more 2026 cuts USMCA review July 1 Talks open this week 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context IPC close 68,261.17 −0.11% Narrow inside candle Intraday range 68,147–68,666 −72 pts Settled mid-range MA cluster 68,261–68,715 Lateral Week of tight consolidation USD/MXN 17.30 Steady Peso in its lateral region RSI (fast/slow) 46.24 / 51.84 Fast < slow Neutral near the midline MACD (hist/line/signal) −131 / −60 / +71 Line < signal Soft, rolling near zero 200-DMA 64,998 Floor Long-term uptrend well below

Source: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), Banco de México, El Economista, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico - Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City

May 26, 2026 · 05:45

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,261-0.11% +16.77% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing

8 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.30 +0.10%

Brent crude 96.30 -6.99%

Gold 4,528 +0.15%

Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +1.28% CEMEX

Industrials +0.76% GAP, ASUR, OMA

Mining +0.59% GMEXICO

Consumer Staples +0.32% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Other -0.72% AMX ADR

Financials -0.92% GFNORTE

Telecom -1.64% TELEVISA, AMX

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,261 -0.11% +16.77% 68,333 - - - USD/MXN 17.30 +0.10% -9.94% 17.28 17.31 17.26 - WALMEX 55.26 -0.52% -15.96% 55.55 55.95 54.81 2,183,457 GMEXICO 206.26 +0.59% +95.83% 205.06 207.92 204.05 483,511 FEMSA 210.75 +0.33% +3.67% 210.06 212.50 209.00 53,656 CEMEX 22.08 +1.28% +57.76% 21.80 22.13 21.92 1,851,056 GFNORTE 189.00 -0.92% +9.11% 190.75 192.00 187.82 541,838 BIMBO 57.81 -0.41% +3.54% 58.05 58.29 57.80 282,758 TELEVISA 9.65 -1.13% +21.69% 9.76 9.81 9.62 456,873 AMX 22.25 -2.15% +32.07% 22.74 22.74 22.19 6,510,409 GAP 426.00 +2.19% -7.52% 416.89 427.97 417.90 205,680 ASUR 301.76 -2.25% -12.77% 308.72 310.00 300.37 92,080 OMA 227.49 +2.33% -1.55% 222.30 228.88 222.00 159,989 KOF 187.98 +1.45% +2.39% 185.29 187.98 183.23 83,633 GRUMA 295.61 +0.96% -19.07% 292.79 296.81 294.28 12,192 KIMBER 37.65 +0.08% +10.58% 37.62 37.87 37.58 187,954 AMX ADR 26.14 -0.72% +48.86% 26.33 26.37 25.76 1,457,553

Largest moves today OMA227.49+2.33% ASUR301.76-2.25% GAP426.00+2.19% AMX22.25-2.15% KOF187.98+1.45% CEMEX22.08+1.28% TELEVISA9.65-1.13% GRUMA295.61+0.96%

The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.11%, with breadth positive - 8 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Telecom lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 26 May 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Brazil Leads, Mexico Fades, U.S. Returns

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03 Why It Held Local Driver: a trade-anchored market consolidates while peers swing

Mexico is the calm center of Latin America. The IPC barely moved because the forces driving the region - oil and an election binary - are not its story: it has no national vote, and its narrative is trade, not crude. The index digested last week's European Union deal inside the tight 68,260–68,715 moving-average cluster, with the peso near 17.30 and Banxico's pause at 6.50% removing the rate variable that whipsaws regional currencies.

External Trigger: the region rallied on oil, and Mexico did not need it

Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” and Brent fell below $100, sparking a relief rally in the markets hit hardest earlier. Brazil and Colombia rebounded; Mexico, which had not fallen, simply held - the oil-sensitive bounced, the trade-anchored stayed flat.

§04 · Market Commentary

Mexico has swapped one risk premium for another: the index once traded on US tariff threats, now on their resolution. Friday's European Union deal is a real diversification win, but a hedge. More than 80% of exports still go north, so the agreement that matters is the one being negotiated in Mexico City this week.

That is why a flat session may be the most constructive outcome on offer: a market sitting quietly into a binary it cannot control has priced a benign base case - a clean USMCA renewal - with Moody's holding Mexico at investment grade. For the week, Mexico held flat while Brazil and Colombia rebounded and Argentina led on reform - the steadiest tape in the region.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC

The IPC at 68,261 is wedged inside the 68,261–68,715 moving-average cluster that has framed the tape for over a week, the textbook look of consolidation. The 68,689–68,715 band caps the upside; 67,501 then 66,716 are the supports, with the 200-DMA at 64,998 the floor far beneath. Momentum is soft but not breaking: the MACD line at −60.11 sits under signal +71.34 with the histogram at −131.45, rolling near zero, while RSI fast 46.24 under slow 51.84 keeps the reading neutral - a market waiting on a catalyst, not choosing a direction.

Resistance: 68,263 (cluster) · 68,689 (band) · 68,715 (upper) · trend high overhead Support: 68,147 (Mon low) · 67,501 · 66,716 · 64,998 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 67,501 breaks the consolidation and opens 66,716. 06 Forward Look This week · USMCA bilateral round The first official US–Mexico round opens in Mexico City; the tone on tariffs is the near-term swing factor. July 1 · USMCA Joint Review The three-country review that decides whether the pact renews to 2042 - the hard binary for Mexican assets. June 11 · World Cup opens A tourism and consumer inflow that supports domestic names into the summer. Structural · Banxico at 6.50% With more 2026 cuts ruled out, the rate is a stable anchor, not a swing variable for the peso. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Mexico's market stay flat while the region rallied? The rally was an oil-relief bounce in markets that had fallen on the Iran scare. Mexico had not fallen and trades on trade policy, not crude, so it simply held. What is the main driver for Mexican stocks now? Trade. Friday's European Union deal diversifies exports, but the binary that matters is the USMCA review, whose first official US round opens this week ahead of the July 1 decision. What would break the consolidation? A daily close above the 68,715 band signals an upside break; a close below 67,501 opens 66,716. Trade-round headlines are the most likely trigger. Verdict

Mexico's flat Monday was a feature, not a flaw. While the oil-sensitive markets around it swung, the IPC sat quietly inside its moving-average cluster, anchored by the European Union deal and waiting on the US trade round opening this week. The technical picture is neutral - soft momentum, neutral RSI, a tight range - what a market looks like when it has priced a benign base case into a binary it cannot control. The risk equals the reward: it turns on whether the July 1 USMCA review renews the pact cleanly.

Related: May 13 IPC holds 70K · May 1 IPC bounce · Banxico decision recap.

When the region swings and you stand still, stillness is the position.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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