AI Lawn Mower Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $17.73 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Lawn Mower Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) lawn mower market is on an extraordinary growth trajectory, projected to expand from $5.68 billion in 2025 to $17.73 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for smart home automation, autonomous navigation, and sustainable lawn care solutions. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards time-saving and energy-efficient devices, driven by rising labor costs and a shift toward smart home ecosystems.

Key market trends include advancements in obstacle detection and mapping, battery efficiency, AI integration with IoT-based lawn management, and innovations in edge-cutting precision. The market landscape is also witnessing a noteworthy adoption of AI-powered navigation systems that minimize human intervention while ensuring consistent lawn maintenance. This technological advancement includes systems like AI-powered vision and sensor fusion, which enable precise mowing, automated mapping, and safe obstacle avoidance, enhancing user convenience and garden safety.

Leading companies such as Mammotion have debuted systems like UltraSense AI Vision in January 2025, allowing auto-mapping for expansive lawns without the need for physical boundary wires. The system also delivers zero-distance edge cutting and obstacle detection capabilities, setting a new benchmark in robotic lawn care technology. In line with expanding market strategies, Yamabiko Corporation acquired Belrobotics SA in September 2025 to bolster its global footprint and integrate advanced tech solutions.

The global market is diverse, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. Countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and Japan are key players benefiting from regional developments in smart home gardening solutions. This push is further backed by significant companies including Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Husqvarna AB, among others, who are prioritizing product capabilities to cater to rising consumer expectations.

This burgeoning sector spans residential, commercial, and public spaces, offering robotic and semi-autonomous mowers with battery capacities adaptable to various lawn sizes. Nevertheless, the global trade environment, including tariffs on crucial components like batteries and sensors, poses a potential barrier, affecting particularly the North American and European markets. Conversely, these challenges incite innovations in cost-efficient designs and local assembly, providing resilience against international trade flux.

The AI lawn mower market, underpinned by revenue from intelligent lawn management solutions, remote monitoring, and integrated automation systems, represents an evolving frontier in sustainable and technologically adept home and garden maintenance. As the market continues to adapt to dynamic global conditions, strategic updates and forecasts will be essential for stakeholders navigating this promising landscape.



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