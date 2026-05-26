Novo Nordisk Global Observational Study Reveals 2 In 5 People With Cardiovascular Disease Have Cardiovascular Inflammation, Increasing Their Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke
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References
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2. Navar A, Bai L, Højen J, et al. Global Prevalence of Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein in Patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, With and Without Chronic Kidney Disease: Findings From the POSEIDON Study. Late breaker oral presentation at the European Atherosclerosis Society 2026; May 24-27 2026; Athens, Greece.
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4. Ridker PM, Bhatt DL, Pradhan AD, et al. Inflammation and cholesterol as predictors of cardiovascular events among patients receiving statin therapy: a collaborative analysis of three randomised trials. Lancet. 2023;401(10384):1293-1301.
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6. FDA. Review Criteria for Assessment of C-Reactive Protein (CRP), High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP) and Cardiac C-Reactive Assays. Available at: Last accessed: May 2026.
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9. Lawler PR, Bhatt DL, Godoy LC, et al. Targeting cardiovascular inflammation: next steps in clinical translation. European Heart Journal. 2021;42113–131.
10. Mesquita T, Lin YN, Ibrahim A. Chronic low-grade inflammation in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Aging Cell. 2021;20(9):e13453.
11. Arnett DK, Blumenthal RS, Albert MA, et al. 2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;74(10):e177-e232.
12. Visseren FLJ, Mach F, Smulders YM, et al. 2021 ESC Guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice: Developed by the Task Force for cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice with representatives of the European Society of Cardiology and 12 medical societies With the special contribution of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). European Heart Journal. 2021;42(34):3227-3337.
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