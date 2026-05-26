Two Pakistanis Among Nine Charged By NIA In Sirsa Women Police Station Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Sirsa (Haryana), May 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with the November 2025 grenade attack on the Sirsa women's police station in Haryana, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Two of the chargesheeted accused are Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, who are Pakistani nationals and handlers, while the Indian nationals include Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, and Md. Sijaan alias Sijaan 'Ghazi' and Gurjant Singh, according to the officials.

They further mentioned that in the charge sheet filed before the Special NIA Court in Panchkula, the accused have been charged under relevant sections of UA(P) Act, BNS, and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigators said that the attack was a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistani gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to create terror among the people by targeting police establishments and personnel in India.

Shahzad and Sohail had recruited and radicalised the arrested accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels, according to NIA investigations.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, Bhatti had established operational modules in India and assigned local operatives to carry out grenade attacks on police establishments.

"Dheeraj was his principal India-based operative, responsible for coordinating the attacks with the local modules," the NIA said.

After reconnaissance of potential targets, the accused had chosen the Women Police Station in Sirsa for the attack, NIA investigation further showed.

It was also found that the accused had travelled to Amritsar to procure the grenade used in the attack from Gurjant Singh.

The grenade attack, carried out on November 25, 2025, was also recorded by the accused on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity.

According to officials, the NIA probe revealed that the accused remained in touch with the handler and his aides after the attack, which established a chain of recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosive substances, and execution of the terrorist act by the accused, acting on the Pakistan-based handler's directions.

"NIA, which has extensively probed various digital, electronic, documentary, and forensic evidence, is continuing to investigate the larger conspiracy, along with other foreign linkages and financial channels, involved in the case," officials said.

They mentioned that efforts are also being made to track the absconding accused.