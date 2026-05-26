Yo Yo Honey Singh Joins BJP Leader's Campaign For Drug-Free Punjab

In a significant outreach against drug abuse in Punjab, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh at his office in Amritsar on Tuesday to discuss ways to support a drug-free Punjab campaign.

In a video shared by Tarun Chugh's office, Honey Singh spoke about the growing concern over substance abuse in the state and its impact on families and young people. "Sat Sri Akal Ji, I am Yoyo Honey Singh. I came to meet Tarun Ji today. Punjab is going through a tough time, especially because of the drugs. Families are being destroyed, and the youth are being destroyed. We were thinking of a way to get Punjab out of the drugs. Sir has already done a lot of work on that. You have helped us a lot," the singer said.

'Son of Punjab' an inspiration

Speaking during the interaction, Tarun Chugh described Honey Singh as "the son of Punjab" and praised his personal and professional journey. "Honey Singh is the son of Punjab. He has made his name known all over the world. He has a very inspiring life," Chugh said.

Referring to Honey Singh's struggles and comeback, Chugh added, "How a person reaches a height. And after being in a bad company, that person does penance for 8 years before coming out of that addiction. Then he returns and reaches the top again."

Appeal to the Youth

Chugh said he had requested the singer to use his influence and music to motivate Punjab's youth to stay away from drugs. "I have requested Yoyo Honey Singh... that with your voice, because your voice has the blessings of Ma Saraswati, of Bhole Baba, of the Gurus... with your voice, with your singing, with your words, to get the children of Punjab out of drugs," he said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Chugh said, "The river of drugs is eating away at the youth of Punjab like a tsunami." He further added, "If Honey Singh can come out of the drugs, then every child of Punjab can come out. If Honey Singh can come back, then children, you can also become Honey Singh."

The BJP leader also appealed directly to the youth of Punjab to move away from addiction and reconnect with spiritual values and the state's cultural identity.

Mika Singh's Similar Initiative

The meeting comes weeks after singer Mika Singh met Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh on May 2. During that meeting, the Punjab Governor urged Mika Singh to support the state's anti-drug campaign.

Mika Singh responded positively and announced plans to collaborate with the Chandigarh Administration for a mega show in the city. The earlier meeting also focused on promoting Punjabi language, culture and heritage globally, while emphasising the importance of preserving Punjab's traditions and identity.

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