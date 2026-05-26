Convicted In 2017, Out 16 Times Since: Ram Rahim Walks Free Again On 30-Day Parole

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief serving a 20-year prison sentence for the rape of two women disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Tuesday morning after being granted a 30-day parole - his 16th release from custody since his conviction in 2017, a pattern that has drawn sustained criticism from Sikh organisations and raised persistent questions about the relationship between the Dera's political influence and the frequency of its leader's temporary freedoms.

Ram Rahim's 16th Release: What Happened on Tuesday

Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole and walked out of Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, on the morning of Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana confirmed that the Dera chief would spend the parole period at the Dera's headquarters in Sirsa.

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The release marks the 16th time Ram Rahim has walked free from custody since his conviction eight years ago on charges of raping two women who were disciples of the religious sect he leads. He is serving a 20-year sentence, yet has spent a considerable portion of that period outside prison walls on a succession of paroles and furloughs.

A Timeline of Ram Rahim's Releases: 16 Exits in Eight Years

The frequency and timing of Ram Rahim's releases have attracted scrutiny, particularly given their proximity to state and national election cycles. His releases since conviction include the following:

A three-week furlough was granted in February 2022, barely a fortnight before the Punjab assembly polls. A 21-day furlough followed in August 2024. A 20-day parole was granted on 1 October 2024, just days before the Haryana assembly polls on 5 October. A 21-day furlough was granted in April 2025.

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A 40-day parole was granted in August 2025. A 30-day parole was granted in January 2025, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls on 5 February. A further parole was granted in January 2026. Tuesday's 30-day parole is the most recent in this sequence, bringing the total number of releases to 16.

Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and What Is Dera Sacha Sauda?

Dera Sacha Sauda is a religious sect headquartered in Sirsa, Haryana, with a substantial following across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and several other Indian states. Within Haryana alone, the Dera commands a significant presence in districts including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar, giving its leadership considerable electoral weight in the state.

Ram Rahim was convicted in August 2017 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court for the rape of two women disciples. His conviction sparked widespread violence across Haryana and Punjab, resulting in dozens of deaths. He was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Two Murder Acquittals: The Legal Landscape Around Ram Rahim

Beyond the rape conviction, Ram Rahim had also faced criminal proceedings in two separate murder cases linked to events in 2002. In May 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned a special CBI court order and acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murde of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh. In March 2026, the same High Court acquitted Ram Rahim in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after he had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in that matter by a special CBI court.

Sikh Organisations Criticise Pattern of Repeated Releases

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh organisations have previously and repeatedly criticised the state government's pattern of granting parole and furlough to Ram Rahim.

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Their objections centre on the regularity of the releases and, in particular, their apparent coincidence with election schedules, which critics argue reflects the political calculations of parties seeking to benefit from Dera Sacha Sauda's vote bank rather than any legitimate humanitarian or legal grounds for temporary release.