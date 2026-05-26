Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Tuesday, May 26, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points The Ibovespa closed Monday at 177,816, up 0.91%, bouncing off the oversold stochastic at 36 and reclaiming the daily Ichimoku cloud floor against a US-less global tape. USD/BRL broke through 5.04 cloud resistance from the wrong side and closed at 5.0096 - the Real's strongest print since April, with 4.9836 the next downside line. The Asian risk-on consensus cracked overnight as South Korea's Kospi fell more than 6% from a fresh record on AI concentration worries, and the Nikkei pared Monday's surge by 0.5% to below 65,000. S&P 500 futures rose 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 1.14% ahead of Wall Street's return from Memorial Day, with the 10:30 BRT handoff back in play after a one-day blackout. WTI crude fell 5.24% to $91.54 on Iran-Hormuz reopening progress - a clean disinflation positive for Brazil but a direct headwind for Petrobras at the cash open. Japan's BoJ Core CPI printed hot at 2.8% against 1.7% consensus - a major upside surprise that lifts JPY hawkish risk and Governor Ueda speaks at 20:00 BRT tonight. The day's domestic catalysts are the Current Account at 07:30 (consensus −USD 0.20B against prior −USD 6.04B) and FDI (consensus USD 5.30B against prior USD 6.04B). Today's Focus Brazil enters Tuesday with the technical bounce confirmed and the currency story intact. The Ibovespa closed Monday at 177,816 with a 0.91% gain, reclaiming the daily cloud floor on the back of an oversold stochastic and the absence of the US-handoff drag that had defined the prior week. USD/BRL broke through 5.04 cloud resistance from the wrong side and closed at 5.0096 - the Real's strongest print since April and the cleanest cross-asset confirmation of the carry-trade thesis the Selic at 14.75% supports. The overnight tape complicates the picture. South Korea's Kospi fell more than 6% from a fresh intraday record as AI concentration concerns prompted a sharp profit-taking move, and the Nikkei pared Monday's 2.87% surge by 0.5% to close just below 65,000. The risk is not the magnitude of either move but the signal: the cleanest cross-asset alignment of the recent run has produced its first genuine dissent, and the question is whether that crack stays in Korean tech or generalises to the global risk-on consensus. The compensating reads are constructive. WTI crude fell 5.24% to $91.54 on reports the US and Iran are within days of a 60-day ceasefire deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a clean disinflation positive for Brazil's IPCA trajectory and for the bank trade that anchors a third of the Ibovespa weight. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.14% ahead of Wall Street's return from Memorial Day, restoring the 10:30 BRT handoff that the LatAm session lacked yesterday. What matters today. The 07:30 Current Account and FDI pair is the structural Real story; consensus has the deficit narrowing sharply to −USD 0.20B from the prior −USD 6.04B, which would reinforce the Real's break through 5.04 if it lands. The Wall Street reopen and the Kospi-style concentration unwind are the two binary risks the cash session has to price simultaneously. 01 Monday's bounce and the technical reset The Ibovespa closed Monday at 177,816 with a 0.91% gain on a 1,606-point advance, the cleanest single-session bounce since the April peak and a constructive print against the global risk-off pull. The mechanism was technical: the daily stochastic had reached 36 on Friday and the broken cloud floor at 177,003 was sitting one print below the prior close, producing the kind of mechanical bid that oversold readings generate when no fresh catalyst pushes the index lower. The MACD remains negative at minus 414 on the histogram but the rate of decline slowed, and the daily candle closed back inside the cloud at 177,028, the first reclaim attempt since the corrective leg began. The structural picture remains a corrective leg inside a longer uptrend with the 200-day at 164,487 as the floor, but the immediate read is that the bounce needs to extend. A close above 181,566 - the conversion line - would confirm the reversal pattern; a fail at the cloud and a return below 177,003 would re-open the prior leg lower toward 172,190. The financial complex did the work for Monday's bounce, with the carry trade strengthening as USD/BRL broke through 5.04, and the question for Tuesday is whether the global tape will let Brazil extend or whether the Kospi-style unwind crosses into LatAm hours. Assessment - Constructive on Brazil, cautious on global risk MEDIUM The Real's break through 5.04 and the Ibov's cloud reclaim are the two cleanest technical reads of the morning, and both argue for an extension of yesterday's bounce. The complication is the Kospi-style AI concentration unwind in Asia overnight - a first genuine dissent in the global risk-on consensus that the LatAm session has to price without knowing whether it stays contained. The disinflation positive from oil and the strong S&P futures print balance the tape into the Wall Street reopen. 02 The overnight tape - concentration crack in Asia, oil collapse on Hormuz The cleanest single move of the overnight session was Brent and WTI giving back more than five percent on reports the US and Iran are within days of a 60-day ceasefire deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with WTI futures closing 5.24% lower at $91.54 and Brent down 4.42% to $98.96 before stabilising. The mechanism is direct: a Hormuz reopening would unlock roughly 20% of seaborne global oil supply that has been effectively closed since the February conflict began, and the disinflation read flows straight into the carry trade that anchored Monday's Real strength. For Brazil the cross-current is that Petrobras opens with a sharp headwind even as the broader index benefits from softer IPCA expectations and bank-trade support. The Asian risk-on consensus produced its first genuine dissent overnight. South Korea's Kospi fell more than 6% from a fresh intraday record after breaching 8,000 earlier in the session, weighed down by AI heavyweights amid renewed concentration concerns; the Nikkei pared Monday's 2.87% surge by 0.5% to close just below 65,000 as tech-AI shares retreated after driving the prior-day rally. The signal is not yet generalised - SoftBank rallied another 6% on OpenAI IPO progress and BoJ Core CPI printed hot at 2.8% against 1.7% consensus - but the Korean tape is the cleanest cross-asset tell that the recent equity bid has reached a positioning extreme. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil - Live Market Board B3 · São Paulo

May 26, 2026 · 05:15 Ibovespa · benchmark 177,816 +0.91% +28.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39% EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.55% Selic rate 14.50% · Brent crude 96.47 -6.83% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.95% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +2.47% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Staples +1.86% ABEV3 Utilities +1.04% ENEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.82% AZZA3 Mining +0.38% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.70% SUZB3 Energy -4.21% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 177,816 +0.91% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 68,261 -0.11% S&P IPSAChile 10,826 +2.48% S&P MERVALArgentina 2,846,220 -1.08% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,118 -0.22% BVL S&P PerúPeru 19,767 +0.37% Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,816 +0.91% +28.73% 176,210 - - - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.39% -11.48% 5.02 5.02 5.00 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 43.40 -2.43% +38.66% 44.48 43.82 42.97 26,420,300 VALE3 83.59 +0.59% +54.77% 83.10 83.59 82.45 7,041,200 ITUB4 40.32 +2.26% +9.87% 39.43 40.49 39.86 11,439,000 BBDC4 18.07 +2.55% +14.95% 17.62 18.07 17.74 13,154,200 BBAS3 21.65 +3.39% -12.24% 20.94 21.67 21.13 15,383,200 B3SA3 17.26 +3.60% +20.45% 16.66 17.43 16.78 16,971,200 ABEV3 16.40 +1.86% +15.01% 16.10 16.41 16.16 14,635,800 WEGE3 43.31 +1.36% -0.96% 42.73 43.52 43.00 2,512,200 PRIO3 64.31 -5.98% +64.69% 68.40 67.25 64.00 8,133,900 SUZB3 41.41 -0.70% -21.51% 41.70 42.10 41.38 2,683,800 RENT3 44.90 +3.58% +9.91% 43.35 45.15 43.88 5,537,400 AZZA3 20.89 +0.82% -47.22% 20.72 21.10 20.37 1,456,800 CSNA3 6.72 -0.15% -23.72% 6.73 6.83 6.60 6,100,600 GGBR4 24.18 +0.71% +54.60% 24.01 24.23 23.78 3,238,300 ENEV3 25.22 +1.04% +78.99% 24.96 25.37 24.93 11,101,800

Largest moves today PRIO3 64.31 -5.98% B3SA3 17.26 +3.60% RENT3 44.90 +3.58% BBAS3 21.65 +3.39% BBDC4 18.07 +2.55% PETR4 43.40 -2.43% ITUB4 40.32 +2.26% ABEV3 16.40 +1.86% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.91%, with breadth positive -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 May 2026 France's Loxam Buys Control of Brazil's Mills for R$3.8B

03 Real breaks 5.04, the technicals and the FX read

USD/BRL closed Monday at 5.0096, the Real's strongest print since April and the first clean break of the daily Ichimoku cloud from below in the current cycle. The conversion line at 5.0050 sits just below as the immediate support, and the recent low at 4.9836 marks the next downside line; a break of that level opens the path toward 4.8692 and confirms the structural Real strength the Selic carry trade has been quietly building. The 200-day remains overhead at 5.2727 - a clear distance for the pair to travel if the bearish setup confirms - and the cloud at 5.0510 to 5.0743 has now flipped from resistance to overhead supply.

MACD turned positive on the daily at 0.0128 against a signal of minus 0.0020, the first constructive momentum print in three weeks, and the stochastic at 50.87 confirms the upturn without yet reaching overbought territory. The mechanism for the day is that the Real has the room to extend if the Current Account print at 07:30 lands at or near consensus; the deficit narrowing from minus USD 6.04 billion to minus USD 0.20 billion would be the structural confirmation the FX tape has been waiting for. A miss in the other direction - a wider deficit unmatched by an FDI undershoot - would test the 5.04 break and reopen the cloud-resistance setup.

04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Tuesday, May 26 07:30 BRT- Consensus −USD 0.20B against prior −USD 6.04B. A sharp narrowing of the external deficit and the structural confirmation the Real's break through 5.04 needs. 07:30 BRT- Consensus USD 5.30B against prior USD 6.04B. The financing-the-deficit number; a print at or above consensus closes the bear case for the currency. 08:30 BRT- Prior minus 0.20. First US data point as Wall Street returns; weakness reinforces the disinflation thesis. 10:00 BRT- Consensus 91.9 against prior 92.8. The cleanest tell on whether the US consumer holds up into the second half. 13:00 BRT- Prior 3.812%. Front-end demand sets the tone for DI futures and the carry-trade math through the afternoon. 20:00 BRT- Comes after BoJ Core CPI printed at 2.8% against 1.7% consensus; hawkish guidance lifts JPY and complicates the Asian risk-on read into Wednesday. 05 LatAm roundup - Chile rallies, Colombia bounces, Mexico stalls

The LatAm bloc rotated firmly to Chile in Monday trading. The IPSA closed at 10,825 with a 2.48% gain on a 261-point advance, the largest single-session rally in the bloc and a clean reclaim of the cloud at 10,748. Colombia's COLCAP bounced 2.37% to 2,132 as the Sunday weakness in the peso reversed cleanly, and the MACD on both indices turned positive for the first time in two weeks. The mechanism is copper and the broader Asian commodity tape that lifted the Andean exporters on Monday's Tokyo-led leadership, and the constructive read should carry into Tuesday if the global tape does not break further.

Mexico's IPC closed Monday at 68,261 with a marginal 0.11% loss as the peso strength of the morning did not translate to equity leadership through the session. The Banorte recovery from Friday extended but the broader complex remained range-bound at the cloud, and the relative-strength position in the bloc has rotated from Mexico to Chile for Tuesday's open. Argentina's MERVAL closed at 2,846,220 with a 1.08% loss as the local Buenos Aires session set prices alone without the US ADR venue, and the bank trade that anchored Thursday's rally remained absent from Monday's flow.

06 Bottom Line Positioning Call

Brazil reopens Tuesday with two cleanly constructive technical reads - the Ibov reclaiming the cloud at 177,816 and USD/BRL breaking through 5.04 to close at 5.0096 - and the binary domestic catalyst that decides whether the Real's break extends or fades. The Current Account at 07:30 is the print that matters; a deficit narrowing to consensus minus USD 0.20 billion would be the structural confirmation the carry-trade math has been waiting for, and a miss in the other direction would test the 5.04 cloud break almost immediately.

The complication is the overnight Kospi unwind. Asia's risk-on consensus produced its first genuine dissent as Korean AI heavyweights gave back more than 6% from a fresh record, and while the signal has not yet generalised - SoftBank rallied another 6% and S&P futures advanced 0.78% into Wall Street's reopen - the LatAm session has to price the possibility that the concentration crack widens before the Memorial Day handoff at 10:30 BRT restores the usual liquidity pattern. Oil collapsing on Hormuz progress is the clean disinflation positive that supports the bank trade against a Petrobras drag.

Bias: constructive on Brazil, cautious on global risk. The Real-and-rates trade is the cleanest setup of the session, but the cash open has to digest a less aligned global tape than yesterday's prior morning anticipated.

Frequently Asked Questions What changed between Monday's session and this morning?

Three things. Brazil's domestic tape resolved the prior morning's pessimism: the Ibovespa bounced 0.91% to reclaim the cloud floor, and USD/BRL broke cleanly through 5.04 to close at 5.0096 - the Real's strongest print since April. Globally, the Asian risk-on consensus produced its first dissent as Korea's Kospi fell more than 6% from a fresh record on AI concentration worries, while oil collapsed more than five percent on Iran-Hormuz deal progress. And Wall Street returns today from Memorial Day with S&P futures up 0.78%, restoring the 10:30 BRT handoff that the LatAm session lacked yesterday.

Why does the Current Account print at 07:30 matter so much today?

The Real's break through 5.04 cloud resistance is the cleanest cross-asset signal of the week, and it needs a structural confirmation to extend rather than fade. Consensus for the April Current Account is a deficit of minus USD 0.20 billion against the prior minus USD 6.04 billion - a sharp narrowing that would close one of the slow-burn bearish arguments for the currency that the technical setup has been quietly working against. A print at or near consensus reinforces the carry-trade math; a miss in the other direction would test the cloud break almost immediately and reopen the prior leg toward 5.04 and 5.05.

Is the Kospi unwind a real signal for Brazil or contained noise?

The honest answer is it is too early to tell. The 6% drop from a fresh record came in a session where SoftBank rallied another 6% on OpenAI IPO progress, which suggests the move is specifically about AI concentration extremes rather than a generalised risk-off pattern. The signal worth watching is whether the dispersion stays inside Asia or crosses into European and US trading: if the Stoxx 600 and the Nasdaq futures absorb the Korean print without confirming it, the LatAm session can lean on yesterday's domestic technicals; if European tech follows Korea lower, the global consensus crack widens and the LatAm bid loses its cross-asset support.

What does the oil collapse mean for the Petrobras-versus-bank trade?

WTI down 5.24% to $91.54 and Brent at $98.96 cut directly against PETR4 at the cash open, with the company's revenue model heavily exposed to crude prices in the high-$90s and $100s. The cross-current is structural: lower oil is a clean disinflation positive for Brazil's IPCA trajectory, the Focus Selic forecast already at 13.25% for year-end, and the bank-trade math that anchors a third of the Ibovespa weight via BBAS3, ITUB4 and BBDC4. The mechanism cuts against the energy complex in isolation but supports the broader index through softer rate expectations and stronger carry.

What is the kill switch for today's constructive read?

Two prints. A Current Account miss that prints wider than the prior minus USD 6.04 billion would invalidate the structural read for the Real and test the 5.04 cloud break almost immediately, removing the cleanest cross-asset signal Brazil entered the session with. The secondary kill switch is the Wall Street reopen at 10:30 BRT: if S&P futures give back their 0.78% gain on the first cash print and the Nasdaq absorbs the Korean concentration unwind, the LatAm session loses the global tailwind that yesterday's technical setup assumed. Either print on its own would soften the constructive bias; both together would close it.

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