Brazil's Financial Morning Call For Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,816
|+0.91%
|+28.73%
|176,210
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.39%
|-11.48%
|5.02
|5.02
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|43.40
|-2.43%
|+38.66%
|44.48
|43.82
|42.97
|26,420,300
|VALE3
|83.59
|+0.59%
|+54.77%
|83.10
|83.59
|82.45
|7,041,200
|ITUB4
|40.32
|+2.26%
|+9.87%
|39.43
|40.49
|39.86
|11,439,000
|BBDC4
|18.07
|+2.55%
|+14.95%
|17.62
|18.07
|17.74
|13,154,200
|BBAS3
|21.65
|+3.39%
|-12.24%
|20.94
|21.67
|21.13
|15,383,200
|B3SA3
|17.26
|+3.60%
|+20.45%
|16.66
|17.43
|16.78
|16,971,200
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.86%
|+15.01%
|16.10
|16.41
|16.16
|14,635,800
|WEGE3
|43.31
|+1.36%
|-0.96%
|42.73
|43.52
|43.00
|2,512,200
|PRIO3
|64.31
|-5.98%
|+64.69%
|68.40
|67.25
|64.00
|8,133,900
|SUZB3
|41.41
|-0.70%
|-21.51%
|41.70
|42.10
|41.38
|2,683,800
|RENT3
|44.90
|+3.58%
|+9.91%
|43.35
|45.15
|43.88
|5,537,400
|AZZA3
|20.89
|+0.82%
|-47.22%
|20.72
|21.10
|20.37
|1,456,800
|CSNA3
|6.72
|-0.15%
|-23.72%
|6.73
|6.83
|6.60
|6,100,600
|GGBR4
|24.18
|+0.71%
|+54.60%
|24.01
|24.23
|23.78
|3,238,300
|ENEV3
|25.22
|+1.04%
|+78.99%
|24.96
|25.37
|24.93
|11,101,800
USD/BRL closed Monday at 5.0096, the Real's strongest print since April and the first clean break of the daily Ichimoku cloud from below in the current cycle. The conversion line at 5.0050 sits just below as the immediate support, and the recent low at 4.9836 marks the next downside line; a break of that level opens the path toward 4.8692 and confirms the structural Real strength the Selic carry trade has been quietly building. The 200-day remains overhead at 5.2727 - a clear distance for the pair to travel if the bearish setup confirms - and the cloud at 5.0510 to 5.0743 has now flipped from resistance to overhead supply.
MACD turned positive on the daily at 0.0128 against a signal of minus 0.0020, the first constructive momentum print in three weeks, and the stochastic at 50.87 confirms the upturn without yet reaching overbought territory. The mechanism for the day is that the Real has the room to extend if the Current Account print at 07:30 lands at or near consensus; the deficit narrowing from minus USD 6.04 billion to minus USD 0.20 billion would be the structural confirmation the FX tape has been waiting for. A miss in the other direction - a wider deficit unmatched by an FDI undershoot - would test the 5.04 break and reopen the cloud-resistance setup.04 Economic Calendar Key Events - Tuesday, May 26 07:30 BRT Brazil Current Account (April) - Consensus −USD 0.20B against prior −USD 6.04B. A sharp narrowing of the external deficit and the structural confirmation the Real's break through 5.04 needs. 07:30 BRT Brazil Foreign Direct Investment (April) - Consensus USD 5.30B against prior USD 6.04B. The financing-the-deficit number; a print at or above consensus closes the bear case for the currency. 08:30 BRT US Chicago Fed National Activity (April) - Prior minus 0.20. First US data point as Wall Street returns; weakness reinforces the disinflation thesis. 10:00 BRT US CB Consumer Confidence (May) - Consensus 91.9 against prior 92.8. The cleanest tell on whether the US consumer holds up into the second half. 13:00 BRT US 2-Year Note Auction - Prior 3.812%. Front-end demand sets the tone for DI futures and the carry-trade math through the afternoon. 20:00 BRT BoJ Governor Ueda speaks - Comes after BoJ Core CPI printed at 2.8% against 1.7% consensus; hawkish guidance lifts JPY and complicates the Asian risk-on read into Wednesday. 05 LatAm roundup - Chile rallies, Colombia bounces, Mexico stalls
The LatAm bloc rotated firmly to Chile in Monday trading. The IPSA closed at 10,825 with a 2.48% gain on a 261-point advance, the largest single-session rally in the bloc and a clean reclaim of the cloud at 10,748. Colombia's COLCAP bounced 2.37% to 2,132 as the Sunday weakness in the peso reversed cleanly, and the MACD on both indices turned positive for the first time in two weeks. The mechanism is copper and the broader Asian commodity tape that lifted the Andean exporters on Monday's Tokyo-led leadership, and the constructive read should carry into Tuesday if the global tape does not break further.
Mexico's IPC closed Monday at 68,261 with a marginal 0.11% loss as the peso strength of the morning did not translate to equity leadership through the session. The Banorte recovery from Friday extended but the broader complex remained range-bound at the cloud, and the relative-strength position in the bloc has rotated from Mexico to Chile for Tuesday's open. Argentina's MERVAL closed at 2,846,220 with a 1.08% loss as the local Buenos Aires session set prices alone without the US ADR venue, and the bank trade that anchored Thursday's rally remained absent from Monday's flow.06 Bottom Line Positioning Call
Brazil reopens Tuesday with two cleanly constructive technical reads - the Ibov reclaiming the cloud at 177,816 and USD/BRL breaking through 5.04 to close at 5.0096 - and the binary domestic catalyst that decides whether the Real's break extends or fades. The Current Account at 07:30 is the print that matters; a deficit narrowing to consensus minus USD 0.20 billion would be the structural confirmation the carry-trade math has been waiting for, and a miss in the other direction would test the 5.04 cloud break almost immediately.
The complication is the overnight Kospi unwind. Asia's risk-on consensus produced its first genuine dissent as Korean AI heavyweights gave back more than 6% from a fresh record, and while the signal has not yet generalised - SoftBank rallied another 6% and S&P futures advanced 0.78% into Wall Street's reopen - the LatAm session has to price the possibility that the concentration crack widens before the Memorial Day handoff at 10:30 BRT restores the usual liquidity pattern. Oil collapsing on Hormuz progress is the clean disinflation positive that supports the bank trade against a Petrobras drag.
Bias: constructive on Brazil, cautious on global risk. The Real-and-rates trade is the cleanest setup of the session, but the cash open has to digest a less aligned global tape than yesterday's prior morning anticipated.Frequently Asked Questions What changed between Monday's session and this morning?
Three things. Brazil's domestic tape resolved the prior morning's pessimism: the Ibovespa bounced 0.91% to reclaim the cloud floor, and USD/BRL broke cleanly through 5.04 to close at 5.0096 - the Real's strongest print since April. Globally, the Asian risk-on consensus produced its first dissent as Korea's Kospi fell more than 6% from a fresh record on AI concentration worries, while oil collapsed more than five percent on Iran-Hormuz deal progress. And Wall Street returns today from Memorial Day with S&P futures up 0.78%, restoring the 10:30 BRT handoff that the LatAm session lacked yesterday.Why does the Current Account print at 07:30 matter so much today?
The Real's break through 5.04 cloud resistance is the cleanest cross-asset signal of the week, and it needs a structural confirmation to extend rather than fade. Consensus for the April Current Account is a deficit of minus USD 0.20 billion against the prior minus USD 6.04 billion - a sharp narrowing that would close one of the slow-burn bearish arguments for the currency that the technical setup has been quietly working against. A print at or near consensus reinforces the carry-trade math; a miss in the other direction would test the cloud break almost immediately and reopen the prior leg toward 5.04 and 5.05.Is the Kospi unwind a real signal for Brazil or contained noise?
The honest answer is it is too early to tell. The 6% drop from a fresh record came in a session where SoftBank rallied another 6% on OpenAI IPO progress, which suggests the move is specifically about AI concentration extremes rather than a generalised risk-off pattern. The signal worth watching is whether the dispersion stays inside Asia or crosses into European and US trading: if the Stoxx 600 and the Nasdaq futures absorb the Korean print without confirming it, the LatAm session can lean on yesterday's domestic technicals; if European tech follows Korea lower, the global consensus crack widens and the LatAm bid loses its cross-asset support.What does the oil collapse mean for the Petrobras-versus-bank trade?
WTI down 5.24% to $91.54 and Brent at $98.96 cut directly against PETR4 at the cash open, with the company's revenue model heavily exposed to crude prices in the high-$90s and $100s. The cross-current is structural: lower oil is a clean disinflation positive for Brazil's IPCA trajectory, the Focus Selic forecast already at 13.25% for year-end, and the bank-trade math that anchors a third of the Ibovespa weight via BBAS3, ITUB4 and BBDC4. The mechanism cuts against the energy complex in isolation but supports the broader index through softer rate expectations and stronger carry.What is the kill switch for today's constructive read?
Two prints. A Current Account miss that prints wider than the prior minus USD 6.04 billion would invalidate the structural read for the Real and test the 5.04 cloud break almost immediately, removing the cleanest cross-asset signal Brazil entered the session with. The secondary kill switch is the Wall Street reopen at 10:30 BRT: if S&P futures give back their 0.78% gain on the first cash print and the Nasdaq absorbs the Korean concentration unwind, the LatAm session loses the global tailwind that yesterday's technical setup assumed. Either print on its own would soften the constructive bias; both together would close it.
Read More from The Rio Times
- LatAm Pre-Open: Brazil Leads, Mexico Fades, U.S. Returns Brazil Inflation Bets Rise 11th Week, IPCA Seen at 5.04% Brazil's Bank Stocks Shed R$80 Billion on Credit Warning
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