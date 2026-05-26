Latin American Pulse - May 26, 2026 - Rio Times

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PDF Edition Tuesday's Latin American Pulse opens with Bolivia's government reversing its weekend denial to admit a death in the failed La Paz–Oruro corridor operation as the Senate stripped the legal limits on a state of exception, Bernardo Fontaine taking the Codelco chair today with a mandate to order an external audit as the inflated-output scandal widens to a bonus clawback, Delcy Rodríguez answering María Corina Machado's candidacy with a fresh amnesty wave while Exxon's six-field talks run on, Brazil's Ibovespa breaking a six-week slide as Brent collapsed near $90 and the Focus survey pushed 2026 inflation past 5%, Argentina banking the IMF's second-review disbursement against a one-in-three pensioner-poverty print, and Ecuador's revocatoria window opening on Noboa as a teachers' union files the first drive. Today's intelligence brief tracks six institutional decisions across the Monday reopen. 01 · Bolivia - Government Admits a Death in the Failed Corridor Operation as the Senate Lifts State-of-Exception Limits Volatile Bolivia's government reversed its Saturday-night denial Monday, with presidential spokesman José Luis Gálvez admitting a death in the failed“Banderas Blancas” operation to open a humanitarian corridor on the La Paz–Oruro highway and apologising for the first official account. An IDIF autopsy found Víctor Cruz Quispe, 24, died of a gunshot wound, contradicting the state's tear-gas-only version; the La Paz Fiscalía opened a homicide investigation. The Church, the Defensoría del Pueblo and El Alto's human-rights assembly demanded an independent inquiry. In parallel the Senate abrogated the Ley 1341 limiting state-of-exception powers. The COB held the Argollo amnesty precondition on all dialogue. 02 · Chile - Fontaine Takes the Codelco Chair Today as the Inflated-Output Scandal Widens Bearish Bernardo Fontaine, a programmatic adviser to President José Antonio Kast, takes the chair of Codelco today after Máximo Pacheco's four-year term ended Monday, carrying an express mandate to order an external audit of the state copper miner's real financial and operational state. The handover lands on top of a widening scandal: the confirmed 26,875 tonnes of inflated 2025 output, a demand that more than 6,000 workers return US$14.3 million in bonuses, and a KPMG probe into alleged irregular Chuquicamata union-leader promotions. Pacheco also resigned Monday from the NovaAndino lithium venture with SQM, citing“purely partisan” pressure. Kast's first Cuenta Pública follows June 1. Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America - Cross-Market Board Regional

May 26, 2026 · 05:14 Ibovespa · benchmark 177,816

+0.91% +28.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 40% advancing 2 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39% USD / MXN 17.29 +0.06% USD / CLP 893.70 -0.20% USD / COP 3,632 -1.31% USD / ARS 1,399 -0.14% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%

S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%

S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,816 +0.91% +28.73% 176,210 - - - IPSA 10,826 +2.48% - 10,564 - - - IPC MEX 68,261 -0.11% +16.77% 68,333 - - - MERVAL 2,846,220 -1.08% +20.05% 2,877,439 - - - COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.39% -11.48% 5.02 5.02 5.00 - EUR/BRL 5.81 -0.55% -9.38% 5.84 5.84 5.81 - USD/MXN 17.29 +0.06% -9.97% 17.28 17.31 17.26 - USD/CLP 893.70 -0.20% -4.95% 895.50 893.72 893.70 - USD/COP 3,632 -1.31% -12.63% 3,680 3,632 3,632 - USD/PEN 3.40 -0.38% -5.01% 3.42 3.41 3.40 - USD/ARS 1,399 -0.14% +23.38% 1,401 1,399 1,399 - USD/UYU 39.96 +1.49% -2.41% 39.37 39.96 39.96 - USD/PYG 6,158 +3.31% -21.56% 5,960 6,158 6,158 - USD/BOB 6.86 +2.19% +2.04% 6.71 6.86 6.86 - USD/DOP 58.73 +1.19% +0.81% 58.04 58.91 58.73 - USD/CRC 449.07 +2.31% -9.37% 438.92 449.07 449.07 -

Largest moves today USD/PYG6,158+3.31% IPSA10,826+2.48% USD/CRC449.07+2.31% USD/BOB6.86+2.19% USD/UYU39.96+1.49% USD/COP3,632-1.31% USD/DOP58.73+1.19% MERVAL2,846,220-1.08%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.91%, with breadth negative - 2 of 5 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged.

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03 · Venezuela - Delcy Answers Machado With a Fresh Amnesty Wave as Exxon's Six-Field Talks Run On Volatile

Acting president Delcy Rodríguez moved to blunt María Corina Machado's weekend candidacy declaration with a fresh wave of releases under February's Amnesty Law, putting the running total at 8,740 beneficiaries and promising more than 500 further prison releases“in the coming hours,” alongside the closure of the Helicoide detention site. Machado, the December Nobel laureate, called the measures a product of US pressure rather than goodwill; Foro Penal still counts 429 political prisoners. The counter-move runs against ExxonMobil 's advanced talks for six fields, with an announcement possible this month, and a Rio Times warning that the $150 billion debt rush risks pro-creditor terms.

04 · Brazil - Ibovespa Breaks the Six-Week Slide as Brent Collapses and Focus Tops 5% Neutral

The Ibovespa closed Monday's thin-liquidity reopen up 0.91% at 177,815.72, an intraday-high finish that interrupted the six-week losing streak as Brent crude fell almost 7% toward $90 on Strait of Hormuz reopening optimism and the DI Jan-2027 contract slipped below 14% for the first time since April 20. The relief was bounded by the Bacen Focus survey, which lifted the 2026 IPCA forecast to 5.04% for an 11th straight week, above the 4.5% ceiling, with the Selic held at 14.75% into the June 17–18 Copom. USD/BRL held near R$5.01; Lula began preventive scalp radiotherapy; the four big banks have shed roughly R$80 billion since Q1.

05 · Argentina - IMF Second-Review Disbursement Lands Against a One-in-Three Pensioner-Poverty Print Bullish

The IMF approved Argentina's second program review and a $1 billion disbursement, praising the reform path and citing poverty below 30% for the first time in seven years, as country risk held near 514 basis points and YPF's ADR sat at its 15-year high of $47.99. The reform-credibility tape, with the MERVAL banking a +5.1% prior week, carried into the Monday reopen even as the index showed a 2,846,220 carry print. The counter-current is social: a Rio Times original found one in three Argentine pensioners now poor, with over-65 employment up 13% in two years as benefits lag inflation. BYD entered the local top-ten as the import opening widened.

06 · Ecuador - Revocatoria Window Opens on Noboa as a Teachers' Union Files the First Drive Neutral

Ecuador's constitutional recall window opened May 24 - one year into Daniel Noboa's 2025–2029 term - and the UNE teachers' union immediately announced a revocatoria drive, contesting the security, education, health and employment figures of the Informe a la Nación the president delivered the same day. The path is steep: Article 105 requires roughly two million signatures, about 15% of the roll, validated by the CNE, then an absolute-majority referendum. CONAIE has declined to join, citing no organic mandate from its bases, and the broader opposition remains split. The drive is the first institutional answer to a first-year address that Ecuador Chequea scored with a 47% verification-error rate.

The Read

Tuesday is the day Bolivia's crisis became a forensic and institutional one. The government's reversal - admitting a gunshot death it had denied, with the Fiscalía now investigating state forces while the Senate strips the legal limits on a state of exception - moves the conflict past the dialogue track that already collapsed and lifts the rupture tail. Chile runs a parallel governance test as Fontaine takes the Codelco chair on the day the inflated-output scandal widens into a bonus clawback. Venezuela answers Machado's candidacy with an amnesty wave that the opposition reads as US-pressured, even as Exxon closes on six fields. The reform poles held and the bloc rallied: a Brent collapse toward $90 lifted the Ibovespa out of its six-week slide and the IPSA and COLCAP more than 2% each, while the Focus survey's fifth-handle inflation print and Argentina's pensioner-poverty number mark the social cost under the macro.

Tue May 26 · Bolivia - whether the Vilaque homicide investigation and the new state-of-exception powers escalate or open a face-saving exit Tue May 26 · Chile - Fontaine's first act on the Codelco chair and whether the external audit is ordered immediately Sun May 31 · Colombia first round (Cepeda –De la Espriella–Valencia) under ELN ceasefire; Peru presidential debate, Lima Mon Jun 1 · Chile - Kast's first Cuenta Pública with the Codelco scandal on the institutional table Thu Jun 5 · Rubio sanctions against Cuba's GAESA tighten Sun Jun 7 · Peru presidential runoff - Fujimori vs Roberto Sánchez Wed–Thu Jun 17–18 · Brazil Copom decision on the 14.75% Selic Sun Jun 21 · Colombia presidential runoff Late May–Jun · Possible ExxonMobil–Venezuela six-field announcement

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the Bolivian reversal and what it means when a government admits the death it denied while widening its own emergency powers. The Deep Dive re-revises three paths through the Bolivian crisis with the Vilaque homicide and the state-of-exception abrogation now inside the frame. The Country Risk Dashboard scores ten LATAM economies on five proprietary dimensions. The Trade and Positioning section refreshes the Andean institutional-divergence read, adds the Codelco-governance handover to the Chilean equity basket call, and marks the bloc-wide Brent-collapse rally across the snapshot.

FAQ

What changed in Bolivia overnight?

The conflict moved from a street stalemate into a forensic and institutional crisis. The government had said Saturday night that its“Banderas Blancas” operation to clear the La Paz–Oruro highway produced no fatalities and used only tear gas. On Monday, after the IDIF autopsy on Víctor Cruz Quispe, 24, found a fatal gunshot wound, spokesman José Luis Gálvez admitted the death and apologised for the first account, saying“the one who killed has to pay.” The La Paz Fiscalía opened a homicide investigation; the Church, the Defensoría del Pueblo and El Alto's human-rights assembly demanded an independent inquiry. In parallel the Senate abrogated the Ley 1341 that had limited the president's state-of-exception powers. The COB held its precondition that all dialogue depends on annulling the Argollo arrest order, leaving the rupture tail rising and the dialogue track formally collapsed.

Why does the Codelco handover matter today?

Because the institutional response to a state-enterprise scandal is being tested in real time. Bernardo Fontaine, an adviser to President Kast, takes the Codelco chair today as Máximo Pacheco's four-year term ends, with the express mandate to order an external audit of the company's real financial and operational state. The audit that has already confirmed 26,875 tonnes of inflated 2025 output - material that should have been work-in-process rather than finished product, allowing a December target to be met - has now widened: Codelco is seeking the return of US$14.3 million in bonuses from more than 6,000 workers, and KPMG is examining alleged irregular promotions of Chuquicamata union leaders. Pacheco's parallel resignation from the NovaAndino lithium venture with SQM complicates that joint-venture timeline. For the Kast government the scandal becomes a first-Cuenta-Pública reform test on June 1, parallel to the Reconstrucción Nacional legislative path.

What does the Monday market reopen tell us?

That the bloc traded a single macro signal - a sharp Brent collapse - more than its own politics. Crude fell almost 7% toward $90 on optimism that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, and LATAM equity rallied across the board in thin holiday liquidity. The Ibovespa closed up 0.91% at 177,815.72, an intraday-high finish that broke a six-week losing streak, while Chile's IPSA rose 2.48% to 10,825.53 and Colombia's COLCAP gained 2.37% to 2,132.79. The DI Jan-2027 contract slipped below 14% for the first time since April 20. The relief was bounded in Brazil by the Focus survey, which lifted the 2026 inflation forecast to 5.04% for an 11th straight week, above the 4.5% ceiling, keeping the June 17–18 Copom the operative rate binary. USD/BRL held near R$5.01 and Bitcoin eased to about $76,770.

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