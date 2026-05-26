Bovespa Up 0.9% - Iran Deal Lifts Banks - Rio Times
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|Ibovespa close
|177,815.72
|+0.91%
|Open=low, close=high candle
|Intraday range
|176,210–177,816
|1,606 pts
|Recovered all of Friday's slide
|B3 (exchange operator)
|-
|+1.5%+
|JPMorgan raised target price
|Petrobras (PETR4)
|-
|−2%
|Worst on the oil decline
|USD/BRL
|5.0096
|−0.00%
|Real holds the R$5.00 line
|RSI (fast/slow)
|39.99 / 36.34
|Fast > slow
|Turning up from oversold
|MACD (hist/line/signal)
|−415 / −2,812 / −3,227
|Line > signal
|Bullish cross forming below zero
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market Board
B3 · São Paulo
May 26, 2026 · 05:20
+0.91% +28.73% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39%EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.55%
Selic rate 14.50% ·Brent crude 96.47 -6.83%
Iron ore 161.91 ·
Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.95% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3Industrials +2.47% WEGE3, RENT3
Consumer Staples +1.86% ABEV3Utilities +1.04% ENEV3
Consumer Disc. +0.82% AZZA3Mining +0.38% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4
Materials -0.70% SUZB3Energy -4.21% PETR4, PRIO3
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
177,816
+0.91%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,261
-0.11%
S&P IPSAChile
10,826
+2.48%
S&P MERVALArgentina
2,846,220
-1.08%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,816
|+0.91%
|+28.73%
|176,210
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.39%
|-11.48%
|5.02
|5.02
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|43.40
|-2.43%
|+38.66%
|44.48
|43.82
|42.97
|26,420,300
|VALE3
|83.59
|+0.59%
|+54.77%
|83.10
|83.59
|82.45
|7,041,200
|ITUB4
|40.32
|+2.26%
|+9.87%
|39.43
|40.49
|39.86
|11,439,000
|BBDC4
|18.07
|+2.55%
|+14.95%
|17.62
|18.07
|17.74
|13,154,200
|BBAS3
|21.65
|+3.39%
|-12.24%
|20.94
|21.67
|21.13
|15,383,200
|B3SA3
|17.26
|+3.60%
|+20.45%
|16.66
|17.43
|16.78
|16,971,200
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.86%
|+15.01%
|16.10
|16.41
|16.16
|14,635,800
|WEGE3
|43.31
|+1.36%
|-0.96%
|42.73
|43.52
|43.00
|2,512,200
|PRIO3
|64.31
|-5.98%
|+64.69%
|68.40
|67.25
|64.00
|8,133,900
|SUZB3
|41.41
|-0.70%
|-21.51%
|41.70
|42.10
|41.38
|2,683,800
|RENT3
|44.90
|+3.58%
|+9.91%
|43.35
|45.15
|43.88
|5,537,400
|AZZA3
|20.89
|+0.82%
|-47.22%
|20.72
|21.10
|20.37
|1,456,800
|CSNA3
|6.72
|-0.15%
|-23.72%
|6.73
|6.83
|6.60
|6,100,600
|GGBR4
|24.18
|+0.71%
|+54.60%
|24.01
|24.23
|23.78
|3,238,300
|ENEV3
|25.22
|+1.04%
|+78.99%
|24.96
|25.37
|24.93
|11,101,800
64.31
-5.98% B3SA3
17.26
+3.60% RENT3
44.90
+3.58% BBAS3
21.65
+3.39% BBDC4
18.07
+2.55% PETR4
43.40
-2.43% ITUB4
40.32
+2.26% ABEV3
16.40
+1.86%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.91%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 26 May 2026 Argentina's Stock Market Closed for May 25 Holiday Read → 03 Why It Rose Local Driver: Lower oil and yields lift banks; B3 leads on a broker upgrade
The mechanism ran the other way Monday. Cheaper crude eased the imported-inflation fear that had lifted yields, and lower yields are oxygen for the rate-sensitive financials that anchor the index. The banks, B3 and consumer names all advanced on softer yields; only Petrobras, down nearly 2%, sat out the rally. The real held near R$5.01, below the R$5.04 it touched on Friday.External Trigger: Trump's Iran framework reopens the Hormuz trade
Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” with a Hormuz reopening floated; oil fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, Brazil and Colombia, hit hardest on Friday's Iran snag, were the natural rebound candidates, and Brazil took the lead.§04 · Market Commentary
Oil is now the swing factor in both directions, and Monday it swung Brazil's way. The same Brent decline that crushed Petrobras two weeks ago became the rescue: the index is far more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to one energy name. That is why a session with the largest heavyweight down 2% still closed up 0.91%: breadth beat the cap-weighted drag.
The harder question is durability, and it runs through politics. A new poll shows Lula opening a nine-point first-round lead amid the Flávio Bolsonaro controversy tied to former Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro, who faces fraud charges; the run-off has been a tie all year. The tape is constructive - the real sub-R$5.04, yields easing, Selic at 14.50% - but Brazil sits below Argentina, the week's LATAM leader, and just ahead of Colombia. Mexico held flat on its EU pact.05 Technical Snapshot Bovespa Index daily, B3. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC U.S. Dollar / Brazilian Real daily, ICE. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC
Ibovespa 177,816 reclaimed Friday's loss but stays capped by the 181,566–181,646 cluster; the 185,311–186,449 band is the larger wall, the 164,486.73 200-DMA the floor below. The MACD is forming a bullish cross below zero - line −2,811.87 above signal −3,226.83, histogram −414.96 - and RSI fast 39.99 has crossed above slow 36.34 from oversold. USD/BRL 5.0096 holds the R$5.00 line with its own bullish cross.Resistance: 181,566 (MA cluster) · 181,646 (cloud) · 185,312 (band) · 186,449 (upper) Support: 177,028 (near-term) · 176,210 (Mon open / Fri close) · 172,190 (cluster) · 164,487 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below 176,210 reverses Monday's candle and reopens the 172,190 cluster. 06 Forward Look This week · Brazil Q1 GDP The week's domestic data binary for the Selic path and the real. Rolling · Iran framework finalization A signed deal cements the oil-down, banks-up trade; a stall reopens the Hormuz premium on Petrobras. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC Polymarket hike odds 52%; a hawkish hold pressures the real and high-beta Brazilian tape. October · Presidential first round Lula's nine-point lead versus a run-off tied all year - the structural valuation driver. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa rise while Petrobras fell? The index is more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to energy, so cheaper oil eased yields and lifted financials, outweighing Petrobras's nearly 2% drop. What is the Iran deal doing to Brazilian assets? Trump's“largely negotiated” framework sank oil below $100 on Hormuz hopes, easing the stagflation premium on equities and yields. Why was trading lighter than usual? US markets were closed for Memorial Day, removing cross-asset arbitrage and leaving the move domestically driven. Verdict
Brazil staged the cleanest oil-down rebound in LATAM, recovering Friday's 1% slide in one candle. The signal is constructive but conditional: it rests on an Iran framework Trump himself calls unfinished, and a higher crude print would put Petrobras back in charge. Nothing structural was reclaimed - the index is still under the 181,566 cluster. The durable driver is the October election and its coin-flip run-off.
Related: Fri May 22 Iran snag report · Thu May 21 morning call · Election poll tracker.
Oil giveth and oil taketh away; the election is the part that does not move with a barrel.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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