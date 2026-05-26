Bovespa Up 0.9% - Iran Deal Lifts Banks - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering Monday May 25 session and weekend Summary Brazil Ibovespa stock market report: the index rose 0.91% to 177,815.72 on Monday May 25, recovering Friday's 1% drop as Trump's“largely negotiated” Iran framework sank oil below $100 and revived risk appetite. Banks led on softer yields while Petrobras fell nearly 2% on the oil slide. The real held near R$5.01, and US markets were shut for Memorial Day, leaving the move domestically driven against a Lula nine-point poll lead. The Big Three 1.

Ibovespa closed Monday at 177,815.72 (+0.91%, +1,606.11 pts) on an open-equals-low, close-equals-high candle that ran the full session in one direction, opening at Friday's 176,210.38 and never looking back. The cash benchmark printed near 177,400 (+0.69%) intraday. Breadth was healthy - banks, B3 and consumer names higher, only energy in the red - recovering Friday's full 1% slide in one session. 2.

The driver was oil, in reverse. Trump's weekend post that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated” pushed Brent below $100 on Hormuz reopening hopes, easing the stagflation premium on the tape. Lower crude and softer yields lifted the rate-sensitive complex: Itaú over 1.5%, Bradesco over 1%, and B3 over 1.5% after JPMorgan raised its target. Ambev added 0.8% and WEG 1.4%. 3.

Petrobras was the standout laggard, down nearly 2% as the same oil decline that rescued the index hit the energy heavyweight directly. The real held near R$5.01, roughly flat and still sub-R$5.04. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, arbitrage was thin and the rally domestically driven, even as a fresh poll showed Lula opening a nine-point first-round lead. Ibovespa 177,816 +0.91% USD/BRL 5.01 Flat, sub-R$5.04 Brent <$100 Iran deal hopes Selic 14.50% Yields easing 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context Ibovespa close 177,815.72 +0.91% Open=low, close=high candle Intraday range 176,210–177,816 1,606 pts Recovered all of Friday's slide B3 (exchange operator) - +1.5%+ JPMorgan raised target price Petrobras (PETR4) - −2% Worst on the oil decline USD/BRL 5.0096 −0.00% Real holds the R$5.00 line RSI (fast/slow) 39.99 / 36.34 Fast > slow Turning up from oversold MACD (hist/line/signal) −415 / −2,812 / −3,227 Line > signal Bullish cross forming below zero

Source: B3, Banco Central do Brasil, Investing, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo

May 26, 2026 · 05:20

Ibovespa · benchmark 177,816+0.91% +28.73% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39%

EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.55%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 96.47 -6.83%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.95% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials +2.47% WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Staples +1.86% ABEV3

Utilities +1.04% ENEV3

Consumer Disc. +0.82% AZZA3

Mining +0.38% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Materials -0.70% SUZB3

Energy -4.21% PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 177,816 +0.91% +28.73% 176,210 - - - USD/BRL 5.00 -0.39% -11.48% 5.02 5.02 5.00 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 43.40 -2.43% +38.66% 44.48 43.82 42.97 26,420,300 VALE3 83.59 +0.59% +54.77% 83.10 83.59 82.45 7,041,200 ITUB4 40.32 +2.26% +9.87% 39.43 40.49 39.86 11,439,000 BBDC4 18.07 +2.55% +14.95% 17.62 18.07 17.74 13,154,200 BBAS3 21.65 +3.39% -12.24% 20.94 21.67 21.13 15,383,200 B3SA3 17.26 +3.60% +20.45% 16.66 17.43 16.78 16,971,200 ABEV3 16.40 +1.86% +15.01% 16.10 16.41 16.16 14,635,800 WEGE3 43.31 +1.36% -0.96% 42.73 43.52 43.00 2,512,200 PRIO3 64.31 -5.98% +64.69% 68.40 67.25 64.00 8,133,900 SUZB3 41.41 -0.70% -21.51% 41.70 42.10 41.38 2,683,800 RENT3 44.90 +3.58% +9.91% 43.35 45.15 43.88 5,537,400 AZZA3 20.89 +0.82% -47.22% 20.72 21.10 20.37 1,456,800 CSNA3 6.72 -0.15% -23.72% 6.73 6.83 6.60 6,100,600 GGBR4 24.18 +0.71% +54.60% 24.01 24.23 23.78 3,238,300 ENEV3 25.22 +1.04% +78.99% 24.96 25.37 24.93 11,101,800

Largest moves today PRIO364.31-5.98% B3SA317.26+3.60% RENT344.90+3.58% BBAS321.65+3.39% BBDC418.07+2.55% PETR443.40-2.43% ITUB440.32+2.26% ABEV316.40+1.86%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.91%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: Lower oil and yields lift banks; B3 leads on a broker upgrade

The mechanism ran the other way Monday. Cheaper crude eased the imported-inflation fear that had lifted yields, and lower yields are oxygen for the rate-sensitive financials that anchor the index. The banks, B3 and consumer names all advanced on softer yields; only Petrobras, down nearly 2%, sat out the rally. The real held near R$5.01, below the R$5.04 it touched on Friday.

External Trigger: Trump's Iran framework reopens the Hormuz trade

Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” with a Hormuz reopening floated; oil fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, Brazil and Colombia, hit hardest on Friday's Iran snag, were the natural rebound candidates, and Brazil took the lead.

§04 · Market Commentary

Oil is now the swing factor in both directions, and Monday it swung Brazil's way. The same Brent decline that crushed Petrobras two weeks ago became the rescue: the index is far more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to one energy name. That is why a session with the largest heavyweight down 2% still closed up 0.91%: breadth beat the cap-weighted drag.

The harder question is durability, and it runs through politics. A new poll shows Lula opening a nine-point first-round lead amid the Flávio Bolsonaro controversy tied to former Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro, who faces fraud charges; the run-off has been a tie all year. The tape is constructive - the real sub-R$5.04, yields easing, Selic at 14.50% - but Brazil sits below Argentina, the week's LATAM leader, and just ahead of Colombia. Mexico held flat on its EU pact.

05 Technical Snapshot

Bovespa Index daily, B3. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC

U.S. Dollar / Brazilian Real daily, ICE. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC

Ibovespa 177,816 reclaimed Friday's loss but stays capped by the 181,566–181,646 cluster; the 185,311–186,449 band is the larger wall, the 164,486.73 200-DMA the floor below. The MACD is forming a bullish cross below zero - line −2,811.87 above signal −3,226.83, histogram −414.96 - and RSI fast 39.99 has crossed above slow 36.34 from oversold. USD/BRL 5.0096 holds the R$5.00 line with its own bullish cross.

Resistance: 181,566 (MA cluster) · 181,646 (cloud) · 185,312 (band) · 186,449 (upper) Support: 177,028 (near-term) · 176,210 (Mon open / Fri close) · 172,190 (cluster) · 164,487 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below 176,210 reverses Monday's candle and reopens the 172,190 cluster. 06 Forward Look This week · Brazil Q1 GDP The week's domestic data binary for the Selic path and the real. Rolling · Iran framework finalization A signed deal cements the oil-down, banks-up trade; a stall reopens the Hormuz premium on Petrobras. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC Polymarket hike odds 52%; a hawkish hold pressures the real and high-beta Brazilian tape. October · Presidential first round Lula's nine-point lead versus a run-off tied all year - the structural valuation driver. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa rise while Petrobras fell? The index is more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to energy, so cheaper oil eased yields and lifted financials, outweighing Petrobras's nearly 2% drop. What is the Iran deal doing to Brazilian assets? Trump's“largely negotiated” framework sank oil below $100 on Hormuz hopes, easing the stagflation premium on equities and yields. Why was trading lighter than usual? US markets were closed for Memorial Day, removing cross-asset arbitrage and leaving the move domestically driven. Verdict

Brazil staged the cleanest oil-down rebound in LATAM, recovering Friday's 1% slide in one candle. The signal is constructive but conditional: it rests on an Iran framework Trump himself calls unfinished, and a higher crude print would put Petrobras back in charge. Nothing structural was reclaimed - the index is still under the 181,566 cluster. The durable driver is the October election and its coin-flip run-off.

Related: Fri May 22 Iran snag report · Thu May 21 morning call · Election poll tracker.

Oil giveth and oil taketh away; the election is the part that does not move with a barrel.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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