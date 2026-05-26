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Bovespa Up 0.9% - Iran Deal Lifts Banks - Rio Times


2026-05-26 04:30:59
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering Monday May 25 session and weekend Summary

Brazil Ibovespa stock market report: the index rose 0.91% to 177,815.72 on Monday May 25, recovering Friday's 1% drop as Trump's“largely negotiated” Iran framework sank oil below $100 and revived risk appetite. Banks led on softer yields while Petrobras fell nearly 2% on the oil slide. The real held near R$5.01, and US markets were shut for Memorial Day, leaving the move domestically driven against a Lula nine-point poll lead.

The Big Three 1.
Ibovespa closed Monday at 177,815.72 (+0.91%, +1,606.11 pts) on an open-equals-low, close-equals-high candle that ran the full session in one direction, opening at Friday's 176,210.38 and never looking back. The cash benchmark printed near 177,400 (+0.69%) intraday. Breadth was healthy - banks, B3 and consumer names higher, only energy in the red - recovering Friday's full 1% slide in one session. 2.
The driver was oil, in reverse. Trump's weekend post that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated” pushed Brent below $100 on Hormuz reopening hopes, easing the stagflation premium on the tape. Lower crude and softer yields lifted the rate-sensitive complex: Itaú over 1.5%, Bradesco over 1%, and B3 over 1.5% after JPMorgan raised its target. Ambev added 0.8% and WEG 1.4%. 3.
Petrobras was the standout laggard, down nearly 2% as the same oil decline that rescued the index hit the energy heavyweight directly. The real held near R$5.01, roughly flat and still sub-R$5.04. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, arbitrage was thin and the rally domestically driven, even as a fresh poll showed Lula opening a nine-point first-round lead. Ibovespa 177,816 +0.91% USD/BRL 5.01 Flat, sub-R$5.04 Brent <$100 Iran deal hopes Selic 14.50% Yields easing 02 Session Data
Metric Value Change Context
Ibovespa close 177,815.72 +0.91% Open=low, close=high candle
Intraday range 176,210–177,816 1,606 pts Recovered all of Friday's slide
B3 (exchange operator) - +1.5%+ JPMorgan raised target price
Petrobras (PETR4) - −2% Worst on the oil decline
USD/BRL 5.0096 −0.00% Real holds the R$5.00 line
RSI (fast/slow) 39.99 / 36.34 Fast > slow Turning up from oversold
MACD (hist/line/signal) −415 / −2,812 / −3,227 Line > signal Bullish cross forming below zero
Source: B3, Banco Central do Brasil, Investing, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
May 26, 2026 · 05:20

Ibovespa · benchmark 177,816
+0.91% +28.73% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.00 -0.39%

EUR / BRL 5.81 -0.55%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 96.47 -6.83%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.95% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials +2.47% WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Staples +1.86% ABEV3

Utilities +1.04% ENEV3

Consumer Disc. +0.82% AZZA3

Mining +0.38% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Materials -0.70% SUZB3

Energy -4.21% PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
177,816
+0.91%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,261
-0.11%

S&P IPSAChile
10,826
+2.48%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,846,220
-1.08%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,118
-0.22%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 177,816 +0.91% +28.73% 176,210 - - -
USD/BRL 5.00 -0.39% -11.48% 5.02 5.02 5.00 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 43.40 -2.43% +38.66% 44.48 43.82 42.97 26,420,300
VALE3 83.59 +0.59% +54.77% 83.10 83.59 82.45 7,041,200
ITUB4 40.32 +2.26% +9.87% 39.43 40.49 39.86 11,439,000
BBDC4 18.07 +2.55% +14.95% 17.62 18.07 17.74 13,154,200
BBAS3 21.65 +3.39% -12.24% 20.94 21.67 21.13 15,383,200
B3SA3 17.26 +3.60% +20.45% 16.66 17.43 16.78 16,971,200
ABEV3 16.40 +1.86% +15.01% 16.10 16.41 16.16 14,635,800
WEGE3 43.31 +1.36% -0.96% 42.73 43.52 43.00 2,512,200
PRIO3 64.31 -5.98% +64.69% 68.40 67.25 64.00 8,133,900
SUZB3 41.41 -0.70% -21.51% 41.70 42.10 41.38 2,683,800
RENT3 44.90 +3.58% +9.91% 43.35 45.15 43.88 5,537,400
AZZA3 20.89 +0.82% -47.22% 20.72 21.10 20.37 1,456,800
CSNA3 6.72 -0.15% -23.72% 6.73 6.83 6.60 6,100,600
GGBR4 24.18 +0.71% +54.60% 24.01 24.23 23.78 3,238,300
ENEV3 25.22 +1.04% +78.99% 24.96 25.37 24.93 11,101,800

Largest moves today PRIO3
64.31
-5.98% B3SA3
17.26
+3.60% RENT3
44.90
+3.58% BBAS3
21.65
+3.39% BBDC4
18.07
+2.55% PETR4
43.40
-2.43% ITUB4
40.32
+2.26% ABEV3
16.40
+1.86%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.91%, with breadth positive - 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 26 May 2026 Argentina's Stock Market Closed for May 25 Holiday

Read →

03 Why It Rose Local Driver: Lower oil and yields lift banks; B3 leads on a broker upgrade

The mechanism ran the other way Monday. Cheaper crude eased the imported-inflation fear that had lifted yields, and lower yields are oxygen for the rate-sensitive financials that anchor the index. The banks, B3 and consumer names all advanced on softer yields; only Petrobras, down nearly 2%, sat out the rally. The real held near R$5.01, below the R$5.04 it touched on Friday.

External Trigger: Trump's Iran framework reopens the Hormuz trade

Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated,” with a Hormuz reopening floated; oil fell below $100. With Wall Street closed for Memorial Day, Brazil and Colombia, hit hardest on Friday's Iran snag, were the natural rebound candidates, and Brazil took the lead.

§04 · Market Commentary

Oil is now the swing factor in both directions, and Monday it swung Brazil's way. The same Brent decline that crushed Petrobras two weeks ago became the rescue: the index is far more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to one energy name. That is why a session with the largest heavyweight down 2% still closed up 0.91%: breadth beat the cap-weighted drag.

The harder question is durability, and it runs through politics. A new poll shows Lula opening a nine-point first-round lead amid the Flávio Bolsonaro controversy tied to former Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro, who faces fraud charges; the run-off has been a tie all year. The tape is constructive - the real sub-R$5.04, yields easing, Selic at 14.50% - but Brazil sits below Argentina, the week's LATAM leader, and just ahead of Colombia. Mexico held flat on its EU pact.

05 Technical Snapshot

Bovespa Index daily, B3. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC

U.S. Dollar / Brazilian Real daily, ICE. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:18 UTC

Ibovespa 177,816 reclaimed Friday's loss but stays capped by the 181,566–181,646 cluster; the 185,311–186,449 band is the larger wall, the 164,486.73 200-DMA the floor below. The MACD is forming a bullish cross below zero - line −2,811.87 above signal −3,226.83, histogram −414.96 - and RSI fast 39.99 has crossed above slow 36.34 from oversold. USD/BRL 5.0096 holds the R$5.00 line with its own bullish cross.

Resistance: 181,566 (MA cluster) · 181,646 (cloud) · 185,312 (band) · 186,449 (upper) Support: 177,028 (near-term) · 176,210 (Mon open / Fri close) · 172,190 (cluster) · 164,487 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close back below 176,210 reverses Monday's candle and reopens the 172,190 cluster. 06 Forward Look This week · Brazil Q1 GDP The week's domestic data binary for the Selic path and the real. Rolling · Iran framework finalization A signed deal cements the oil-down, banks-up trade; a stall reopens the Hormuz premium on Petrobras. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC Polymarket hike odds 52%; a hawkish hold pressures the real and high-beta Brazilian tape. October · Presidential first round Lula's nine-point lead versus a run-off tied all year - the structural valuation driver. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa rise while Petrobras fell? The index is more leveraged to rate-sensitive banks than to energy, so cheaper oil eased yields and lifted financials, outweighing Petrobras's nearly 2% drop. What is the Iran deal doing to Brazilian assets? Trump's“largely negotiated” framework sank oil below $100 on Hormuz hopes, easing the stagflation premium on equities and yields. Why was trading lighter than usual? US markets were closed for Memorial Day, removing cross-asset arbitrage and leaving the move domestically driven. Verdict

Brazil staged the cleanest oil-down rebound in LATAM, recovering Friday's 1% slide in one candle. The signal is constructive but conditional: it rests on an Iran framework Trump himself calls unfinished, and a higher crude print would put Petrobras back in charge. Nothing structural was reclaimed - the index is still under the 181,566 cluster. The durable driver is the October election and its coin-flip run-off.

Related: Fri May 22 Iran snag report · Thu May 21 morning call · Election poll tracker.

Oil giveth and oil taketh away; the election is the part that does not move with a barrel.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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    Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Tuesday, May 26, 2026 LatAm Pre-Open: Brazil Leads, Mexico Fades, U.S. Returns Brazil Inflation Bets Rise 11th Week, IPCA Seen at 5.04%

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The Rio Times

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