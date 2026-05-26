Petri Dishes Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Petri Dishes Market Size & Trends The global petri dishes market size was valued at USD 491.49 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 514.23 million in 2026 to USD 738.38 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Petri dishes, named after German bacteriologist Julius Richard Petri, are shallow, cylindrical, lidded glass or plastic receptacles used in laboratories for various biological and microbiological purposes. These dishes are essential in microbiology, molecular biology, and cell culture laboratories, allowing cultivating, observing, and manipulating bacteria, cells, tissues, and tiny creatures under controlled conditions. The global petri dishes market growth is driven by increased research and development activities in the life sciences sector, rising demand for microbial testing in the pharmaceutical and food industries, and the growing use of cell culture techniques in biotechnology and medical research. Furthermore, advances in material science and manufacturing technologies result in novel Petri dish designs with improved features and functionalities, supporting market expansion. Highlights Plastic accounts for the largest share of the market by product type. Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories are significant contributors to the market by end-users. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 491.49 Million Estimated 2026 Value USD 514.23 Million Projected 2034 Value USD 738.38 Million CAGR (2026-2034) 4.63% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Key Market Players Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), Greiner AG (Austria)

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Petri Dishes Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Microbiology Research

The growing emphasis on microbiology research, fueled by advances in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental science, is a major driver of the Petri dishes market trend. The healthcare business constantly looks for new medicines and diagnostic tools, which drives microbiology research forward. Petri dishes play an important part in this study because they provide a controlled environment for microorganism cultivation and analysis. For example, researchers study infectious diseases using Petri dishes to isolate and define viruses, analyze their behavior, and devise treatment and preventative plans.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries rely extensively on microbiological research for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. Petri dishes are essential for screening novel antimicrobial agents, investigating microbial interactions, and optimizing fermentation processes for biologics production. The demand for innovative treatments and biopharmaceuticals is increasing, as is the need for Petri dishes in laboratories worldwide. If 2022 was a slow year for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of novel molecular entities, 2023 saw a return to the agency's previous pace from 2017 to 2021. By mid-September, the FDA had already surpassed its total of 37 approvals in 2022; by mid-November, it had reached 50.

As a result, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, the advent of new pathogens, and the need for rapid diagnostic tools drive global investments in microbiology research.

Market Restraining Factors Environmental Concerns regarding Plastic Pollution

Alternative microbiological and cell culture methods and platforms are putting pressure on the Petri dish business. Advanced microfluidic devices, automated liquid handling platforms, and microplate-based assays provide high throughput and automation and threaten the traditional usage of Petri dishes in specific laboratory workflows. The increasing usage of disposable plastic Petri dishes poses issues of environmental sustainability and plastic litter. As environmental awareness rises, laboratories and research organizations face increased pressure to adopt eco-friendly alternatives or implement recycling programs, potentially reducing demand for single-use plastic Petri dishes.

In addition, plastic pollution is a top priority for the American public, and according to a survey, it is the most concerning ocean threat, outranking climate change, oil spills, and chemical and nutrient pollution. The public is particularly concerned about the effects of plastic pollution on marine life, including chemical leaching, ingestion, entanglement, and injury. In addition, 12 states have banned single-use plastic bags: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. Colorado and Rhode Island just enacted state-wide bans at the beginning of 2024.

Similarly, the United Nations has pledged to reach a legally binding agreement on the environmentally responsible use of plastic by the end of 2024. This accord is anticipated to spur global action to modify how plastics are manufactured and disposed of. The European Union (E.U.) has made many proposals to prevent microplastic pollution.

Petri Dishes Market Opportunities Expansion of Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industries

The biotechnology and life sciences sectors are expanding rapidly around the world, owing to increased investment in R&D, advances in genetic technologies, and rising demand for personalized medicine. Petri plates are essential instruments in these industries, serving a variety of applications, including cell culture, microbiological research, drug development, and bioprocessing.

Furthermore, the life sciences business in the United States is predicted to improve in 2024 compared to 2023 and 2022, despite headwinds such as increasing FTC inspection and government measures to reduce prescription prices. The industry may also witness more dealmaking activity and value creation in 2024, with some predicting a 15% to 20% boost in equity prices by 2024. This may benefit companies with strong pipelines or a track record of success. Petri dishes are essential in life sciences research, driven by the requirement for dependable and scalable solutions for cell culture, microbiology, and molecular biology applications.

Moreover, the approval of Casgevy, the first CRISPR gene therapy, in December 2023 paves the way for the full potential of CRISPR-based medicines in 2024. According to projections, up to 21 cell treatments and 31 gene therapies could be launched in 2024. Demand for Petri dishes with specialized features and functionalities will likely increase as new technologies such as CRISPR gene editing, single-cell analysis, and high-throughput screening become more widely used. Petri dish makers should seize this opportunity by diversifying their product offerings to include creative solutions customized to the changing needs of biotechnology and life sciences researchers.

Regional Insights

The global petri dishes market share is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The regional supremacy is primarily due to the region's increased need for pharmaceuticals and therapies, which has boosted the adoption of labware among researchers over the study period. Furthermore, healthcare companies' regional growth is leading to a higher product penetration rate. For example, in March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. established a cell therapy center at the University of California, San Francisco, to speed up the discovery of breakthrough therapies. It is predicted to raise the need for labware instrumentation in the research process.

Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to develop significantly over the predicted period. The increased focus on creating new distribution facilities to improve the supply of labware, such as cell culture dishes, to support the biopharma and biotech industries is likely to drive product adoption in this region. For example, in July 2023, Avantor Inc. extended the Singapore Hub to incorporate new cGMP production and a Q.C. laboratory to strengthen the region's innovation and biopharma systems.

Europe provided a significant part of the market in 2023, owing to a growing patient preference for tailored medicines. The ever-increasing research efforts to improve patient survival necessitate many labware and related items, encouraging significant businesses to offer innovative products in the region. For example, in September 2022, SARSTEDT AG & Co. K.G. introduced a novel float cell culture plate for spheroid culture to provide a simple, cost-effective alternative.

Latin America, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research institutes, and hospital labs to collaborate with regional players, thereby supporting market growth. For example, in December 2021, Merck KGaA cooperated with Innovative Biotech to facilitate the building of Nigeria's first vaccine production facility, thereby stimulating the market.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for petri dishes is segmented based on product type and end-user.

By Product Type

The market is further segmented by product type into Glass and Plastic.

The plastic segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to characteristics such as high-end product quality, cheap cost, durability, and chemical inertness. Plastic Petri dishes are popular alternatives to glass Petri dishes because they are less expensive, more durable, and easier to dispose of. They are typically made of polystyrene or other thermoplastics and come in various sizes and configurations to meet different experimental needs. Plastic Petri dishes are lightweight, shatterproof, and chemically resistant, making them suitable for multiple laboratory conditions.

For example, according to the Corning 2022 labware price list, the retail price of a Gosselin polystyrene petri dish was roughly USD 412.15, while a PYREX glass petri dish was around USD 733.00. As a result, the cost-effectiveness of these items helps to meet the enormous demand for these dishes worldwide.

The glass category is predicted to develop at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Glass Petri dishes are conventional laboratory receptacles for cultivating microbes, cells, and tissues in research, clinical, and educational environments. They are often composed of borosilicate or soda-lime glass and have various benefits, including transparency, inertness, and heat resistance. Glass Petri dishes can endure high temperatures, making them perfect for autoclave sterilization, and they have exceptional optical clarity for microscopic culture monitoring.

Additionally, advantages such as reusability and the ability to endure repeated autoclaving, among others, are driving the expansion of this segment. Glass dishes are perfect for usage in research laboratories, hospitals, clinical labs, and other environments that necessitate extended investigation. Thus, increased adoption of glass dishes for cell culture will likely drive growth in this segment throughout the forecast period.

By Application

The market can be bifurcated by application into Hospital and Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Academic and Research Institutes.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms category led and held the largest market share in 2023. Petri dishes are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development activities such as drug discovery, microbiology, and bioprocessing. These companies use Petri plates to screen prospective medication candidates, assess antimicrobial activity, and investigate microbial interactions. Petri dishes are also used in the manufacturing and quality control of pharmaceutical goods such as vaccines, antibiotics, and biologics. Furthermore, Petri plates are used extensively in biotechnology research, including genetic engineering, molecular biology, and cell culture investigations.

Furthermore, the rising demand for various pharmaceuticals and therapies has prompted these healthcare organizations to raise their expenditure in R&D efforts, hence contributing to petri dishes industry growth. For example, in July 2023, Avantor, Inc. extended its Bridgewater, New Jersey innovation center, a technology-driven research and collaboration environment where the company strives to improve its offerings. As a result, the global market is seeing increased demand for unique foods.

The academic and research institutes category is expected to develop significantly during the study period. Petri dishes are widely used in educational and research institutions for various scientific fields, including microbiology, molecular biology, environmental science, and biomedicine. Researchers at these institutes use Petri plates to cultivate microorganisms, study microbial ecology, investigate disease causes, and undertake fundamental and translational research. Petri dishes are essential for investigating biological processes, explaining cellular pathways, and expanding scientific knowledge across various disciplines.

In addition, the growth is attributed to an increase in the number of academic and research institutes worldwide, which results in more research activities and, as a result, drives the global consumption of labware products. According to CEIC statistics from 2022, there are around 1.7 million researchers in the United States, leading to increased demand for labware consumables and supporting this category's expansion.

Corning Incorporated (U.S.) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany) Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Greiner AG (Austria) TPP Techno Plastic Products AG (Switzerland) Avantor, Inc. (Japan) Crystalgen, Inc. (U.S.) Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) CELLTREAT Scientific Products (U.S.) Phoenix Biomedical Products (Canada) Merck KGaA (Germany) Zhejiang Aicor Medical Technology Co. (China) MULTIGATE (Australia)

January 2024- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra set New Standards for Durability and Visual Clarity with Corning® Gorilla® Armor. March 2024- Thermo Fisher Scientific released CorEvitas Clinical Registry in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis. February 2024- Greiner Packaging, Siegwerk, and Krones collaborated on a thought-provoking recycling program.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 491.49 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 514.23 Million Market Size in 2034 USD 738.38 Million CAGR 4.63% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Petri Dishes MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Glass Plastics

Hospital and Clinical Laboratories Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Petri Dishes Market Segments By TypeBy End-UserBy Region