Wayanad Attack: Forest Department To Tranquilise Elephant After Woman's Death, Read Details!

Kalpetta: The Forest Department will take steps to tranquilise and capture the wild elephant responsible for a woman's death in Wayanad. Wayanad South DFO Ashiq Ali confirmed this decision. This move comes after locals took to the streets in protest, demanding action.

The department will also recommend that the government provide ₹30 lakh as financial aid to the family of Jessy, the woman who was killed. "We will also put in a recommendation for a permanent job for one family member," Ashiq Ali said. He added that the department will clear the undergrowth in the area and install street lights.

Forest Minister Shibu Baby John also stated that the process of giving compensation to Jessy's family will be sped up. He described wildlife attacks as a "complex issue," noting that the attack happened in an area that had solar fencing. "The solar fencing is not fully effective in many places," he admitted.

The minister announced a 100-day action plan to reduce wildlife attacks and said the government will declare its new forest policy on June 5. A study on such attacks will also be conducted. "The Forest Department is not against the people. It is not a department to boss over citizens," Shibu Baby John added.

Jessy, a resident of Puthumala, was killed in the wild elephant attack at Meppadi Kalladi. She was travelling on a scooter with her husband, Shaji, who was also injured in the incident.