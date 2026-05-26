IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH Eye Hat-Trick Over RR To Stay Alive In Race To Finale (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) The stakes could not be higher as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals prepare to lock horns in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line and elimination awaiting the loser, both teams enter the contest knowing there is no room left for error.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into the knockout clash with momentum and confidence on their side after defeating Rajasthan Royals twice during the league phase this season. Pat Cummins' side finished third on the points table with 18 points from 14 matches, level with the top two sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, but slipped to the Eliminator owing to an inferior net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, sealed the final playoff berth with a crucial victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. They finished fourth with 16 points after winning eight league matches and now face the difficult task of overcoming a side that has consistently troubled them this season.

SRH's campaign has been marked by resilience and recovery. The franchise had to navigate the opening half of the tournament without regular captain Pat Cummins, prompting the management to hand leadership responsibilities to Ishan Kishan. After losing three of their first four matches, Hyderabad revived their season with five consecutive victories, a phase that stabilised their playoff push. Cummins' return further strengthened the side, with SRH winning two of their final three league games to seal qualification.

The batting unit has emerged as the backbone of Hyderabad's success. Abhishek Sharma has continued his aggressive rise at the top, while Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have consistently delivered in the middle order. Nitish Kumar Reddy has also evolved into one of the standout all-rounders of the season.

Their bowling attack, despite lacking experience in patches, has produced timely performances. Young pacers Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga have stepped up admirably alongside Cummins, giving SRH the balance they had initially struggled to find.

For Rajasthan Royals, the Eliminator represents a chance to rewrite the narrative against Hyderabad after two difficult meetings earlier in the tournament.

The first encounter in Hyderabad saw Kishan produce a brutal 91 off just 44 deliveries to power SRH past 200. Debutant pacer Praful Hinge then dismantled the Royals' top order in sensational fashion, reducing them to complete disarray inside the powerplay despite a fighting partnership later in the innings.

The second clash in Jaipur produced fireworks of a different kind. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammered a stunning 36-ball century and exacted revenge on Hinge by smashing four sixes in the opening over. But SRH once again had the final say as Abhishek Sharma and Kishan tore into the Royals' bowling attack during a commanding chase of 228.

With two convincing wins already secured over RR this season, Hyderabad will begin favourites in New Chandigarh. However, knockout cricket often ignores league-stage history, and Rajasthan will hope their explosive batting lineup can finally crack the SRH formula when it matters the most.

For one team, the journey towards the IPL 2026 final will continue. For the other, Wednesday night will mark the end of the road.

When: Wednesday, May 27, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, and Kwena Maphaka.