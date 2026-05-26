'People Make Us Part Of Their Eid': How Delivery Riders, Taxi Drivers Celebrate On Duty

Soon after Eid Al Adha prayers in the UAE tomorrow morning, many residents dressed in new clothes will return home to celebrate with their families over breakfast and festive meals. But for thousands of workers across Dubai, the day will continue on the move.

By 6am, taxi drivers will be on the roads taking residents to Eid gatherings, prayer grounds and family visits. Around 7am, abra drivers will begin ferrying passengers across Dubai Creek, while delivery riders are expected to start work from around 8am as restaurants and cafes begin receiving Eid orders. For many of them, Eid is celebrated between rides, crossings and short breaks.

Abdul Kalam, a Bangladeshi abra driver, said he has spent almost every Eid in Dubai over the last 25 years. In all those years, he travelled back home to Bangladesh only twice for Eid Al Adha and thrice for Eid Al Fitr.

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“The creek feels different on Eid. People are happy, children are excited and many passengers wish us Eid Mubarak.”

Kalam said Eid duty is usually calmer than regular working days, giving them some time to celebrate together.

“We start work after prayers and continue till around 12pm. Then all of us take a break together. We cook our traditional food, gather in a big group and have Eid lunch together. After some rest, we return to work around 5 or 6 in the evening. That's how Eid is for us,” said Abdul Kalam.

He added that some passengers offer extra tips during Eid, while others stop for small conversations or share sweets.

“Even if we are away from family, when people smile and wish us Eid Mubarak, you still feel the happiness of Eid,” he added.

Shahjahan, another abra driver, said that working during Eid has become a part of life after spending years on duty during holidays.“Transport never stops in Dubai. Even on Eid, people need to move around and visit relatives.”

He said the atmosphere around Dubai Creek becomes festive during the holidays, especially with residents taking traditional abra rides throughout the morning.“On Eid, the creek becomes like a festival.”

Delivery riders said Eid mornings and afternoons are usually busy, especially with dessert and sweets orders.“I noticed sweets are ordered the most on Eid because most families prepare biryani at home,” said Fahim, a delivery rider working with popular delivery app in Dubai.“The dessert part is mostly ordered online during the Eid day.”

He said that work becomes calmer later in the evening, allowing them to spend time together.“After evening, it slows down and we get time for ourselves, our friends and relatives,” he said.

For many riders, Eid celebrations happen during short breaks between deliveries. Video calls with family members back home become an important part of the day.

“We celebrate on the move. During breaks, we call our families on video and try to have lunch together while keeping the phone on, as if we are all sitting at the same table,” said Abdul Malik Khan who works with Keeta.

He said that many riders also plan group meals together during Eid.“A lot of riders organise lunch or dinner together,” he said.

One memory from last Eid Al Fitr still remains close to him.“I was delivering food to a family in Al Nahda, Sharjah, and they called me inside the house. When they felt I am a bit uncomfortable, they placed another 15 minutes delivery and made made us stay,” said Khan.

“First they served us lunch, and only after we started eating, the family sat down to eat with us. That's one moment I will never forget in life.”

Ghulam Rasool, a Pakistani taxi driver working with a Dubai Taxi Company said Eid shifts allow drivers to witness the emotional side of Dubai.

From taking families to relatives and tourists to attractions, to dropping residents at Eid prayer grounds, drivers quietly become part of countless celebrations throughout the day.

“You feel happy seeing other families celebrate, even if your own family is far away,” he said.

Ghulam Rasool said he often starts conversations by greeting passengers warmly during Eid.

“If I feel the passengers are Muslim, I make sure I greet them with 'Assalamualaikum' and 'Eid Mubarak',” he said.“From there, conversations start building, and slowly it feels like I am also part of their celebration.”

He said many passengers offer sweets during rides, while some also leave bigger tips during Eid and even on the Day of Arafah.“When passengers smile and wish us Eid Mubarak, it feels like we are part of their celebration too,” he added.

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