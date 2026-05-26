BTS Wins 'Artist Of The Year' At Fan-Voted American Music Awards

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) K-Pop band BTS was celebrated on Monday with the top award of artist of the year at the fan-voted American Music Awards.

The group also claimed the song of the summer honor for the single 'Swim' at the ceremony in Las Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

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BTS prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any artist over her career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others.

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Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit 'Back to Friends'.

"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."

He later won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, 'I Barely Know Her'.

Song of the year went to 'Golden', the upbeat tune from the Netflix animated movie 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

The show opened with BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, in a pre-recorded performance of 'Hooligan' from the Vegas concert stop on the group's Arirang Tour.

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