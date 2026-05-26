Pilgrims Pray On Mount Arafat As Hajj Reaches Peak

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Mount Arafat, Saudi Arabia: Huge numbers of Muslims prayed on Mount Arafat on Tuesday at the climax of the hajj pilgrimage, as a punishing desert sun sent temperatures soaring towards 40C.

From daybreak, thousands of white-robed worshippers recited Quranic verses on the 70-metre (230 feet) rocky hill near Mecca, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his last sermon.Muslim pilgrims pray on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage early on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

Volunteers handed out bottles of water, parasols and food packages to the tens of thousands of pilgrims as they made their way toward Mount Arafat.

"It is an indescribable feeling," said Ahmoud Abou Elezz, a 35-year-old Egyptian engineer, as he approached Mount Arafat for the first time.

More than 1.5 million people have joined the hajj this year despite the shadow of regional tension across the Middle EastMuslim pilgrims pray on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage early on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

Saudi officials said over the weekend that more pilgrims had travelled from abroad this year than in 2025.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

With temperatures hitting 44 degrees in Mecca in recent days, Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun during the mostly outdoor rituals, which can take five days or more to complete.

Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas to try to keep the blistering sun at bay.

Muslim pilgrims pray at dawn on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

After Mount Arafat, pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ritual in Mina, starting on Wednesday.

The hajj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammed's final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.