QFC Firm HMK Capital Registers Qatar's First Real Estate Investment Trust Fund

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HMK Capital, an investment firm licensed under the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and regulated by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), has successfully registered the Salwa REIT Fund, Qatar's first-ever Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) collective investment fund, a significant milestone in broadening Qatar's financial services sector.

The launch of the Salwa REIT will offer investors an economic and efficient way to own income-generating real estate assets in Qatar. It is also a strategic advancement in Qatar's ambition to build a world-class investment ecosystem, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3), to develop specialised economic clusters, strengthen the asset management industry, and deepen local capital markets.

At a later stage, and subject to approvals from the respective authorities, the Salwa REIT will aim to list on the Qatar Stock Exchange, which will facilitate investors access to the Qatari Real Estate sector, support foreign direct investment inflow, enhance market liquidity, and contribute to financial sustainability and diversification efforts in the long term.

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO, QFC commented:“The launch of the Salwa REIT Fund by the homegrown asset manager HMK Capital marks an important step in the continued development of Qatar's financial services sector and reflects the maturity and sophistication of the country's investment ecosystem. As Qatar's first REIT collective investment fund, it introduces a new investment structure that can support capital market depth, broaden access to real estate investment opportunities, and contribute to the long-term growth of the asset management industry. We congratulate all involved stakeholders and commend the regulatory authorities for demonstrating Qatar's capabilities in structuring complex investment offerings while upholding global best practice standards of transparency and supervision.”

Sheikh Hamad Mohammed Khalid Al Thani, Chairman & Founder of HMK Capital, said:“ HMK Capital is committed to working with capital markets participants to develop new products that offer diversification to Qatar's key segments. REITs offer investors access to diversified and income-generating portfolios, with the aim to provide consistent dividend distributions, introduce new liquidity, and lead to a stronger and more resilient financial sector and real estate market.”