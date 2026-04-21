Coinbase's X402 Launches AI Agents App Store For Payments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase -backed x402 has unveiled Agentic, a dedicated marketplace aimed at increasing the usefulness of AI agents by aggregating thousands of apps and services that agents can access without any API keys. The rollout positions the platform as a central hub for agents to discover, evaluate, and deploy capabilities across a standardized payments layer.

Coinbase product lead Nick Prince described Agentic in a video posted on X as a storefront for discovering, comparing, and using x402 services. The marketplace is designed to give both humans and their AI agents access to a wide range of tools-from data feeds to consumer apps-without the friction of managing API credentials.

Prince added that the market offers a web interface for humans to browse and assess services, alongside a programming layer that lets AI agents autonomously search, filter, and integrate new capabilities at runtime without human intervention. Each AI agent is equipped with“skills”-the code that defines how to use a service-and a wallet that enables it to buy and sell services within the marketplace.

The launch comes as the x402 protocol, introduced by Coinbase in May 2025, enables AI agents to conduct internet payments using stablecoins and has begun to gain broad industry support. The broader ecosystem envisions a growing flow of autonomous commerce as more companies recognize the potential for AI-powered agents to operate across digital services and platforms.

Agentic consolidates thousands of x402-enabled services into a single storefront, removing API-key frictions for AI agents and human users. The marketplace features a dual interface: a consumer-friendly web frontend and a programming layer that empowers agents to autonomously extend their capabilities at runtime. Backing and governance for the x402 framework have grown beyond Coinbase, with major tech and financial players signaling support and participation. x402's core proposition-AI agents transacting with stablecoins-aims to accelerate the shift toward an“agent economy” where autonomous services perform on-chain payments at scale. Industry attention is rising as hundreds of thousands of AI agents reportedly transact in hundreds of millions of dollars in volume, signaling real-world usage beyond experimental deployments.

Key takeawaysBacking, governance, and the broader ecosystem

The x402 initiative has drawn notable interest from major technology and payments players. In a broader push to formalize an AI-agent payments fabric, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services backed the creation of the x402 Foundation to govern the protocol. Alongside this governance push, a broad coalition of firms signaled initial intent and support, including American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Cloudflare, Shopify, Stripe, Circle, Base, Polygon Labs, the Solana Foundation, Thirdweb, and KakaoPay. The combined support underscores a growing belief within the industry that AI-driven commerce will rely on interoperable, on-chain payments and standardized agent capabilities.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has framed the development as an inflection point for online transactions, noting that“there will be more AI agents transacting online than humans very soon.” The sentiment echoes earlier comments from Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire about billions of AI agents potentially transacting on blockchains within a few years.

The market's governance and ecosystem-building efforts were highlighted in coverage of big-tech backing for the x402 protocol. Prior reporting noted that major firms were aligning around the idea of standardized, agent-enabled payments and a framework to manage governance and interoperability across services.

Why the Agentic market matters for builders and users

Agentic could materially lower the cost of integrating AI agents with external services. By providing a centralized catalog and a runtime-capable programming layer, developers can more readily enable agents to perform tasks that require real-time data, booking, or account actions without developers building bespoke connectors for each service. For investors, the marketplace also represents a signal that the agent economy is moving from concept to execution, with concrete storefronts and programmable workflows delivering measurable transaction volume.

For users and enterprises, the marketplace promises increased transparency and comparability: agents can be evaluated against a catalog of services, with standardized interfaces and a shared payments layer. This could accelerate adoption by reducing technical debt and giving buyers and sellers clearer paths to interoperability and monetization.

That said, the shift toward autonomous, on-chain payment flows will invite scrutiny over security, governance, and the reliability of agents operating without a human in the loop. The coming months will reveal how the ecosystem manages trust, fraud prevention, and service quality across thousands of partners in a single platform.

What to watch next

Key questions for the coming period include how rapidly enterprises formalize usage of x402-enabled services, whether Agentic expands its catalog to include more partners such as data providers or e-commerce tools, and how regulators respond to broader autonomous-payment activity on-chain. The size and pace of actual transaction volume via AI agents will be a telling gauge of the market's momentum beyond pilot deployments.

As developers and investors assess the trajectory, the continued alignment between large tech platforms, payment rails, and AI-service providers will be crucial to turning the agent-economy thesis into sustained, scalable adoption.

Watch for further updates on how the Agentic catalog evolves, how AI agents demonstrate governance-compatible behavior at scale, and which new services become first-class citizens in the x402 ecosystem.

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