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Amir Congratulates President Of Argentina On National Day


2026-05-26 03:02:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Argentine Republic H E Javier Milei on the occasion of his country's National Day.

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The Peninsula

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