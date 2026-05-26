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Niranjan Sudhindra-Dr Sanjana Raj Engagement PHOTOS: Wedding Bells Ring In Upendra's Family As Nephew Gets Engaged
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The wedding season has officially kicked off in actor Upendra's family! His nephew, actor Niranjan Sudhindra, just got engaged. Check out these lovely photos from the engagement ceremony, which was a close-knit affair with family and friends.Actor Niranjan Sudhindra, son of Upendra's elder brother Sudhindra, has gotten engaged. The family held the engagement ceremony with close relatives.The engagement was a complete surprise. Even though Niranjan is a known face in the film industry, he kept his plans completely under wraps.Niranjan has already worked as a hero in a few Kannada films. He is still looking for that one big blockbuster hit to launch his career.The wedding festivities have begun at home, and actress Priyanka Upendra is seen here, all smiles and enjoying the happy occasion.Niranjan's fiancée, Sanjana Raj, is reportedly a doctor by profession. More details about her are expected to be shared soon.Here's a lovely picture of Priyanka Upendra posing with her sister and other women of the family during the ceremony.Is it a love match or an arranged one? The family hasn't shared any details about how Niranjan and Sanjana Raj met.Actor Upendra's daughter, Aishwarya, looked absolutely stunning in a traditional saree at the family function.Here's a beautiful picture of the entire Upendra family, all together for the happy occasion.A candid shot captures the moment Niranjan Sudhindra puts the engagement ring on his fiancée Sanjana's finger.Friends, family, and fans have been pouring in their best wishes for the newly engaged couple.While the engagement is done, the family has not yet announced the official wedding date for Niranjan Sudhindra.It is expected that Niranjan Sudhindra's wedding will be a grand affair, with many big names from the film industry likely to attend.
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