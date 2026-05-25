Manateq Announces Eng. Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Obaidli As Chairman And CEO
Doha, Qatar: Manateq, the leading operator of industrial zones and logistics parks in Qatar, announced via their official handle on X the welcoming of Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We look forward to a new phase of leadership and continued progress that supports the strategic direction and reinforces the role of Manateq in driving sustainable industrial and logistics growth in Qatar." said Manateq on their social media post.
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