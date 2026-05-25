Heyya Beyya Returns To Old Doha Port Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

Old Doha Port is set to celebrate one of Qatar's most cherished traditions today (May 25) at 5:30pm, ahead of Eid al-Adha. Families and children will gather at the Mina District, in front of the Chabrat Al Mina Fish Market, to mark the annual Heyya Beyya tradition.

Rooted in Qatari heritage and passed down through generations, Heyya Beyya is a cherished community tradition associated with Eid al-Adha.

In the weeks leading up to the celebration, children plant and nurture greenery in small palm-leaf baskets known locally as“Al Hayya,” caring for them until the event. On the day itself, children gather to sing“Heyya Beyya,” a traditional folk song built around a call-and-response between children and the plant, before the baskets are cast into the sea in celebration.

The Mina District's waterfront will transform as participants arrive in traditional attire, joining in folk songs and celebrations that reflect the richness of Qatar's cultural heritage.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association and reflects Old Doha Port's commitment to preserving and celebrating Qatar's cultural traditions, keeping heritage alive within the community for future generations.

Eid Al-Adha Old Doha Port celeberation