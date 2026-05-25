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Qatar Interior Ministry Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday Working Hours
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced that its security-related departments and traffic investigation sections will continue operating around the clock during the Eid Al-Adha holiday Al-Adha festival, a major religious occasion on the Islamic calendar, is marked by communal prayers and family gatherings. The Eid holiday starts on Tuesday and runs until Friday a statement posted on its account on the social media platform X, the ministry said departments providing essential security services would maintain 24-hour operations throughout the holiday period ministry added that public-facing service departments, including the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Nationality and Travel Documents Department, and the Criminal Evidence and Information Department (Fingerprint Section), would operate daily from 8:00am to 12:00pm during the Eid break measures are intended to ensure continuity of essential services and facilitate public access to government procedures during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year in Qatar.
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