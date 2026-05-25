Singapore Badminton Open: PV Sindhu, Sat-Chi Set For BWF 750 Return

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Asian Games doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to make their return for India at the 2026 Singapore Badminton Open, which begins on Tuesday. After skipping last week's Malaysia Masters, Sindhu and the Sat-Chi duo will return to action at the BWF Super 750 Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where crucial ranking points will be up for grabs, as per Olympics.

Sindhu's challenge in Women's Singles

Sindhu will spearhead a three-member Indian contingent in the women's singles main draw, alongside Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod. Having managed just one semi-final finish on tour this season, Sindhu faces a stern opening-round challenge against Indonesia's world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani, who holds a 3-2 head-to-head advantage over the Indian star. Sindhu won the Singapore Badminton Open in 2022 when it was a Super 500 event.

Men's Singles contenders return

Following first-round exits in Malaysia, Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will both look for a deeper run in Singapore. Kidambi Srikanth and Ayush Shetty return to the Indian setup after missing the Malaysia meet.

Doubles Draw

Men's Doubles

Fourth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India's challenge in the men's doubles main draw, alongside the duo of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan.

Women's Doubles

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remain sidelined, with Treesa still recovering from injury. In their absence, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi will spearhead the Indian campaign. Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda and Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam are also part of the Singapore Open entry list.

Mixed Doubles

Olympian Tanisha Crasto, Dhruv Kapila and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde are the two Indian pairs in mixed doubles. (ANI)

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