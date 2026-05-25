Sachin Pilot Slams Fuel Price Hike, NEET Leak Announces Statewide Agitation

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday criticised the government over rising fuel prices, inflation, the NEET paper leak controversy, and issues related to governance and foreign policy, alleging that the government is prioritising politics over public welfare.

He said the opposition would stage a statewide agitation to raise concerns about inflation, unemployment, and governance issues.

The pilot said that since the election results were declared, petrol and diesel prices have continued to rise. He questioned why the government did not announce the hikes before the elections if price increases were inevitable.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, he alleged that while the government advises citizens to reduce spending and limit consumption of items such as cooking oil and gold, rising fuel prices are increasing the cost of all essential goods and services.

“When petrol and diesel prices rise, inflation spreads across the economy and affects every household,” he said, adding that the government is ignoring inflation and focusing primarily on electoral politics and targeting the opposition.

Pilot strongly criticised the handling of the NEET paper leak, noting that the examination has allegedly been affected by leaks for three consecutive years - 2024, 2025, and 2026.

He said merely transferring investigations to the CBI does not absolve the government of responsibility.

“The government cancels examinations only after culprits are caught. How many other examinations may have witnessed malpractice that never came to light?” he asked.

Pilot argued that if the government was serious about protecting students and youth, it would establish accountability and take strict action against responsible officials.

Highlighting the emotional and social impact of examination controversies, Pilot said that nearly 22 lakh students appeared for the examination and that many have suffered severe stress.

Referring to a recent incident in Jhunjhunu, he said a student from a poor Dalit family had died by suicide and alleged that several such cases were emerging while authorities remained insensitive.

According to Pilot, the government has shown little concern over inflation, unemployment, and the pressures faced by students and youth.

Pilot announced that the opposition would launch a sustained agitation across Rajasthan and other parts of the country to raise concerns regarding inflation, unemployment, and governance issues.

He accused the government of being more concerned about retaining power than addressing public issues.

Speaking specifically on the NEET controversy, Pilot alleged that organised“education mafias” were responsible for paper leaks.

“It is not students who leak papers. Students do not spend crores to buy exam papers. Such operations are run by organised kingpins,” he said.

He questioned what action had been taken by the Rajasthan and Central governments against such networks and how many people or organisations had been dismantled.

Pilot further alleged that the leak came to light due to student complaints, not through official detection mechanisms.

“The National Testing Agency has effectively become a 'National Trauma Agency', yet accountability remains absent,” he remarked.

Commenting on the visit of the US Secretary of State to Jaipur, Pilot said India's foreign policy should remain balanced and rooted in equality.

He emphasised that India's energy, fiscal, and foreign policies must operate independently and argued that bilateral relations should be conducted on equal terms with all nations, including the United States, Russia, and China.

Pilot also expressed concern regarding recent policy directions, claiming they could adversely affect farmers and the agricultural sector.

“Our agricultural system is the backbone of the country. If it is not protected, discussions on foreign or economic policy lose meaning,” he said.

Pilot also raised the issue of pending civic body and Panchayat elections, claiming courts have repeatedly directed the government to conduct them.

He said elections for student unions, Panchayats, and municipalities have remained pending despite judicial observations and questioned the delay in holding these democratic exercises.