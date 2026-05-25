Tusshar Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of Debut With 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'

Tusshar Kapoor Marks Silver Jubilee in Bollywood

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is celebrating his 25 years of debut with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', describing the journey as a "lifetime of memories." In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tusshar Kapoor poured out his heart. He expressed how things have changed for him over the years, noting that the audience's love has remained constant through every phase.

"Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai... 25 years ago, on 25th May, my journey began with a film that gave me not just a debut, but a lifetime of memories. Honestly, today, when I look back at how time has flown by it feels unreal. So much has changed over the years, but the love I've received from all of you has remained constant through every phase," Tusshar said.

Expressing gratitude to his directors, co-stars, friends, family, and his fans, the 'Golmaal' star continued, "I'm truly grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey, my directors, co-actors, teams, friends, family, and, especially, the audience who accepted me and gave me so much love over these past 25 years. Thank you for growing with me."

Along with the post, Tusshar shared the film's posters as well as the cinema hall tickets of 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'. The post instantly struck a chord with fans, as many took to the comment section and shared nostalgic emotions. Tusshar's sister, Ektaa Kapoor, also cheered on the silver jubilee of the actor's debut film.

Next in Golmaal 5

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'. The original film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, and went on to become a major box-office success.

In March this year, Rohit Shetty announced Akshay Kumar's casting for the fifth instalment. He shared the film's announcement video, expressing excitement about shooting the fifth part of the film that changed his life 20 years ago.

The promo video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Later, everyone is taken by surprise when Akshay Kumar joins them.

'Golmaal 5' is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series. The storyline remains under wraps.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)