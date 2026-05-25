Divyanka Tripathi Twins With Husband Vivek Dahiya For A Dreamy Maternity Shoot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to welcome their first child soon.

Before entering the next beautiful chapter of their lives, Divyanka and Vivek decided to get a dreamy maternity shoot done.

Both of them were seen twinning in white in the photos, also placed against a white backdrop.

Divyanka chose to wear a white gown with open hair and light makeup, as she flaunted her baby bump.

Accompanying her, Vivek decided to keep it casual with cream trousers and a white shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.

Sharing her excitement about embarking on a new journey, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress wrote on social media, "From being each other's home...to becoming a home for someone else. We don't know what this journey will look like yet, but we already know it'll be our greatest one. (sic)."

"PS: I am lucky, I get to Love You and the world you have created for me," she added.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Vivek shared how he reacted after learning about his wife Divyanka's pregnancy.

He revealed, "Honestly, my first reaction was not overwhelming excitement. I actually felt nervous and a little stressed. When Divyanka Tripathi first told me the news, I suddenly realized that a huge responsibility was about to begin."

"That feeling slowly started sinking in over the next few days. Then I understood that this is a process, and every person reacts differently. It did not mean I was not happy because, deep down, this is something both Divyanka and I always wanted. It is a beautiful phase, but I will always remember that my first reaction was nervousness", he went on to add.

Divyanka and Vivek announced the news of their first pregnancy in March, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, via a joint post on social media.