Rajasthan CM Launches 'Vande Ganga Water Conservation Campaign' At Bandh Baretha Dam

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday launched the 'Vande Ganga Water Conservation Mass Campaign – 2026' by performing Jal Pujan at the historic Bandh Baretha Dam in Bharatpur on the occasion of Ganga Dashami.

Emphasising the importance of water conservation, the Chief Minister called upon citizens to transform water preservation into a mass movement driven by public participation.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said water is the foundation of life and conserving water resources is essential for securing the future of coming generations. He said the state government is working with commitment to make Rajasthan water self-reliant through long-term and sustainable planning.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the embankment works at Bandh Baretha Dam and reviewed ongoing plans for the expansion and upgradation of the project.

He held discussions with officials and directed them to complete water conservation projects on priority while maintaining high standards of quality and adhering to stipulated timelines.

CM Sharma stressed the need to ensure wider water availability across the state and highlighted the importance of integrating modern technology with traditional methods of water management to strengthen conservation systems.

He said the government is implementing long-term strategies to address water scarcity in both rural and urban areas. According to him, these efforts are aimed at creating permanent solutions to Rajasthan's water challenges and ensuring sustainable water security.

The Chief Minister noted that special drives are currently underway across the state for the conservation and rejuvenation of traditional water bodies such as ponds, dams, baoris and other water sources. He appealed to citizens to actively participate in protecting water resources and maintaining their cleanliness.

“Water conservation is not merely a government responsibility but a collective duty of society,” Sharma said, urging people to adopt water-saving practices in daily life. The launch event witnessed participation from public representatives, officials and local residents.

Among those present were Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham, MLAs Bahadur Singh Koli and Ritu Banawat, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar, and senior government officials.

A large number of citizens also attended the programme at Bandh Baretha Dam.