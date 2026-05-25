Gujarat: Niradhar Vridhha Pension Yojana Addresses Needs Of Elderly Residents

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) Gujarat government's 'Niradhar Vridhha Pension Yojana' (Destitute Elderly Pension Scheme) has emerged as a key source of financial support for thousands and lakhs of elderly citizens across the state.

The monetary assistance under the scheme, administered by the state government's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, is helping senior citizens lead dignified lives. Under the scheme, every elderly individual aged 60-79 is entitled to a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000, while those aged 80+ receive ₹1,250.

Hajarimal Joshi, an elderly resident in Palanpur Taluka in Banaskantha district, has been receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,000 for the past ten years. The money is deposited directly into his bank account via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Heaping praise on the scheme, he states that he no longer has to depend on anyone for his daily expenses.

"We have been receiving a monthly pension of ₹1,000 for the last ten years. This provides significant assistance and helps me make ends meet. Whether I need to travel somewhere or purchase supplies, this money comes in handy. I am deeply grateful to the government and PM Modi," he stated.

Hajarimal further says that he no longer needs to ask his children for money to cover his essential expenses, such as medicines and medical treatment.

He further remarked, "Whether it is for food and daily necessities or for traveling, I can spend freely and happily. At this stage of life, this assistance from the government has become a pillar of support, enabling me to live with self-respect."

S.B. Prajapati, the Mamlatdar (Revenue Officer) of Palanpur, stated that the scheme is being implemented effectively in Palanpur Taluka with the objective of making the elderly self-reliant. He noted that 3,988 beneficiaries in the region are currently receiving financial assistance under the Niradhar Vridhha Pension Yojana.

Notably, the state administration has simplified the scheme's application process. Application forms are available free of cost at the District Collector's and Mamlatdar's offices, while online applications can also be submitted through the respective Gram Panchayat offices.