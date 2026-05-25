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GROHE Opens Its Largest Immersive Water Experience Centre In The Indian Subcontinent At Bengaluru's Lavelle Road
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 25th May 2026: GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has inaugurated its GROHE Experience Centre at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, the brand's largest and most immersive retail space in the Indian subcontinent to date. Spanning 14,000 sq. Ft., the centre transforms how architects, interior designers, developers, and consumers engage with water architecture, bringing GROHE's complete portfolio to life through live installations, finished explorations, and personalized consultations across residential and hospitality environments.
The launch, marked by a two-day walkthrough and networking programme on 22nd and 23rd May, drew over 200 members of India's architecture and design community, reflecting the growing appetite within the design & real estate sectors for experience-led specification environments.
The centre features a dedicated GROHE SPA zone, the luxury sub-brand of GROHE, built around four distinct experiences: absolute customisation, personalised luxury, harmony in design, and multi-sensory water immersion. Drawing from the philosophy of Salus Per Aquam,“wellbeing through water”, every product in the zone is crafted from premium materials designed to turn everyday routines into moments of genuine luxury. The space has been conceived in close dialogue with architects and the wider design community, reflecting GROHE SPA's commitment to craftsmanship, bespoke design, and raising the bar for what a premium bathroom can feel like.
Speaking on the launch, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India, LIXIL IMEA, said,“Bengaluru has always had a certain confidence about it, the design community here approaches design conversations with a strong focus on detail, intent, and long-term value. That is exactly the kind of environment where a space like this earns its place. What excites me most is not the scale of what we have built, but the conversations it will create. When an architect can stand inside a live installation and feel how light, water, and material work together, the specification process changes completely. That is what we set out to create here.”
India's premium bathware and interiors market is in a period of accelerated evolution. The India bath fittings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74%, reaching USD 15.47 billion by 2029, driven by rising premium residential development, growing hospitality infrastructure, and an increasingly design-literate consumer base. The Bengaluru centre marks a strategic step in GROHE's larger intent to advance the Indian subcontinent's premium interiors segment through globally informed design and deep engagement with the architecture community. With Hyderabad also in its sights as a potential experience centre location within the current financial year, GROHE is building towards a more connected, experience-led retail presence across India's key design and luxury markets.
About GROHE
GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer“Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE's professional business partners and their differentiated target groups. With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL's Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging.
*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x/sustainability
About LIXIL
LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.
The launch, marked by a two-day walkthrough and networking programme on 22nd and 23rd May, drew over 200 members of India's architecture and design community, reflecting the growing appetite within the design & real estate sectors for experience-led specification environments.
The centre features a dedicated GROHE SPA zone, the luxury sub-brand of GROHE, built around four distinct experiences: absolute customisation, personalised luxury, harmony in design, and multi-sensory water immersion. Drawing from the philosophy of Salus Per Aquam,“wellbeing through water”, every product in the zone is crafted from premium materials designed to turn everyday routines into moments of genuine luxury. The space has been conceived in close dialogue with architects and the wider design community, reflecting GROHE SPA's commitment to craftsmanship, bespoke design, and raising the bar for what a premium bathroom can feel like.
Speaking on the launch, Priya Rustogi, Leader (Managing Director), India, LIXIL IMEA, said,“Bengaluru has always had a certain confidence about it, the design community here approaches design conversations with a strong focus on detail, intent, and long-term value. That is exactly the kind of environment where a space like this earns its place. What excites me most is not the scale of what we have built, but the conversations it will create. When an architect can stand inside a live installation and feel how light, water, and material work together, the specification process changes completely. That is what we set out to create here.”
India's premium bathware and interiors market is in a period of accelerated evolution. The India bath fittings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74%, reaching USD 15.47 billion by 2029, driven by rising premium residential development, growing hospitality infrastructure, and an increasingly design-literate consumer base. The Bengaluru centre marks a strategic step in GROHE's larger intent to advance the Indian subcontinent's premium interiors segment through globally informed design and deep engagement with the architecture community. With Hyderabad also in its sights as a potential experience centre location within the current financial year, GROHE is building towards a more connected, experience-led retail presence across India's key design and luxury markets.
About GROHE
GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer“Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE's professional business partners and their differentiated target groups. With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL's Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging.
*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x/sustainability
About LIXIL
LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.
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