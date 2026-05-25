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Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma Receives Rescued Meghalaya Youth At Guwahati Airport Highlights Lifesaving Intervention Of CM Connect
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Shillong, May 25, 2026: In a deeply moving moment, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya today, personally received Genal R. Marak, a youth from Meghalaya who has safely returned home after a harrowing incident in Jammu and Kashmir. This emotional reunion at the Guwahati Airport, underscored the impact of the 1971 CM Helpline (CM CONNECT) and the direct intervention of the Hon'ble Chief Minister towards safety of the citizens.
Expressing his relief at the safe return of Genal, the Hon'ble Chief Minister underscored the emotional weight of the rescue, noting that Genal had been completely cut off from his loved ones leading his family to presume he had passed away during the last three years. Crediting the swift extraction to the seamless interstate coordination initiated by the helpline, he highlighted this incident as a powerful testament to how accessible governance can directly save lives. Extending his wishes to Genal and his family for their future, the Chief Minister stated,“This is how effective simple systems and technologies can be, and I am very happy that the CM Connect could be of service and could help save the life of one individual, and like that, many other positive aspects and difference that we are being able to make through CM Connect.”
Genal R. Marak, son of Shri Rimel J. Sangma and Smt. Surubi R. Marak, is a resident of Lummuri, Ichamati Village in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, who was reportedly employed at a restaurant in Jammu & Kashmir for the past 3 years under exploitative and abusive working conditions. Three years ago, at the age of 16, Genal arrived in Shillong in search of employment, where he befriended an individual who later took him to Kashmir to find job opportunities. He subsequently found work at a restaurant in Srinagar with the help of some locals. However, during his employment, he was allegedly denied wages and was subjected to physical and mental abuse by both the restaurant's owner and his son.
The turning point in Genal's tragic journey and his rescue back to Meghalaya began on 24th April 2026 when a distress call was received on the 1971 CM CONNECT helpline. Genal being forced to work under such conditions even expressed thoughts of taking his life if help had not reached on time.
Working under the strong mandate and intervention of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to provide safety to its citizens, the CM CONNECT team acted promptly, considering the seriousness of the matter. The issue was escalated and with the help of the direct coordination between the senior officials and the law enforcement authorities of both Governments of Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir, a direct attempt to uphold coordination and follow-ups were carried out to ensure swift intervention on the ground.
These interventions and rapid inter-state coordination, yielded prompt results as within hours a joint team comprising of the Assistant Labour Commissioner and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in Jammu and Kashmir traced young Genal in Srinagar and immediately rescued him from the premises.
To ensure full safety and welfare of Genal, the Government of Meghalaya ensured that a Magistrate was deputed to oversee the matter from the start and provided necessary support allowing Smt. Surobi R. Marak, Genal's mother and his relatives accompanied by Shri Sanjay D. Shira, Magistrate & Assistant Commissioner, to reunite Genal with his family and ensure his safe passage back home. Following this Genal's pending wages were released facilitating his successful handover.
Welcoming Genal back today, the Hon'ble Chief Minister noted that these efforts reflect a profound commitment to the people. The prompt coordination, continuous follow-up, and inter-state collaboration undertaken in this case demonstrate the State's proactive approach in ensuring timely assistance, protection and support for citizens wherever they may be. The 1971 CM Connect platform continues to stand not just as a grievance portal, but as an active lifeline for the people of Meghalaya.
Expressing his relief at the safe return of Genal, the Hon'ble Chief Minister underscored the emotional weight of the rescue, noting that Genal had been completely cut off from his loved ones leading his family to presume he had passed away during the last three years. Crediting the swift extraction to the seamless interstate coordination initiated by the helpline, he highlighted this incident as a powerful testament to how accessible governance can directly save lives. Extending his wishes to Genal and his family for their future, the Chief Minister stated,“This is how effective simple systems and technologies can be, and I am very happy that the CM Connect could be of service and could help save the life of one individual, and like that, many other positive aspects and difference that we are being able to make through CM Connect.”
Genal R. Marak, son of Shri Rimel J. Sangma and Smt. Surubi R. Marak, is a resident of Lummuri, Ichamati Village in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, who was reportedly employed at a restaurant in Jammu & Kashmir for the past 3 years under exploitative and abusive working conditions. Three years ago, at the age of 16, Genal arrived in Shillong in search of employment, where he befriended an individual who later took him to Kashmir to find job opportunities. He subsequently found work at a restaurant in Srinagar with the help of some locals. However, during his employment, he was allegedly denied wages and was subjected to physical and mental abuse by both the restaurant's owner and his son.
The turning point in Genal's tragic journey and his rescue back to Meghalaya began on 24th April 2026 when a distress call was received on the 1971 CM CONNECT helpline. Genal being forced to work under such conditions even expressed thoughts of taking his life if help had not reached on time.
Working under the strong mandate and intervention of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to provide safety to its citizens, the CM CONNECT team acted promptly, considering the seriousness of the matter. The issue was escalated and with the help of the direct coordination between the senior officials and the law enforcement authorities of both Governments of Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir, a direct attempt to uphold coordination and follow-ups were carried out to ensure swift intervention on the ground.
These interventions and rapid inter-state coordination, yielded prompt results as within hours a joint team comprising of the Assistant Labour Commissioner and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in Jammu and Kashmir traced young Genal in Srinagar and immediately rescued him from the premises.
To ensure full safety and welfare of Genal, the Government of Meghalaya ensured that a Magistrate was deputed to oversee the matter from the start and provided necessary support allowing Smt. Surobi R. Marak, Genal's mother and his relatives accompanied by Shri Sanjay D. Shira, Magistrate & Assistant Commissioner, to reunite Genal with his family and ensure his safe passage back home. Following this Genal's pending wages were released facilitating his successful handover.
Welcoming Genal back today, the Hon'ble Chief Minister noted that these efforts reflect a profound commitment to the people. The prompt coordination, continuous follow-up, and inter-state collaboration undertaken in this case demonstrate the State's proactive approach in ensuring timely assistance, protection and support for citizens wherever they may be. The 1971 CM Connect platform continues to stand not just as a grievance portal, but as an active lifeline for the people of Meghalaya.
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