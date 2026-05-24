Assam CM Sarma Inspects Upcoming Assam Bhawan Construction In New Delhi

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the progress of the upcoming Assam Bhawan in New Delhi and reviewed various aspects of the construction work.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister assessed the pace and quality of the ongoing project and interacted with officials overseeing the development. Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kavita Padmanabhan was also present, according to a release.

Bhawan to Strengthen Assam's Presence in Delhi

Chief Minister Sarma directed the concerned officials to ensure that the construction is completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality standards. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high construction quality and proper execution of all planned facilities.

The upcoming Assam Bhawan is expected to serve as an important facility for people from Assam visiting the national capital and will also strengthen the state's presence in New Delhi.

Officials present during the inspection briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of the project and the work completed so far. They also informed him about the ongoing efforts to expedite construction while adhering to the prescribed standards, the release noted.

The Assam Bhawan project is considered a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at providing improved accommodation and administrative support facilities in the national capital. The new Assam Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg will comprise three basements, a ground floor and six upper floors.

CM Sarma Meets Union Finance Minister

CM Sarma on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed the roadmap for the state's future growth and development.

According to a release, during the meeting at her official residence, CM Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union government for its continued support to Assam over the past five years and highlighted the Centre's role in accelerating the state's developmental initiatives.

In a message shared on social media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said he thanked Finance Minister Sitharaman for the 'constant support extended to Assam' and held discussions on the state's development priorities for the coming years. (ANI)

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