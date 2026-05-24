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24 Dead in Twin Honduras Armed Attacks Targeting Civilians, Police

24 Dead in Twin Honduras Armed Attacks Targeting Civilians, Police


2026-05-24 09:03:54
(MENAFN) At least 24 people lost their lives Thursday in Honduras following two separate armed attacks across the northern departments of Colon and Cortes, local media reported.

The victims include 19 civilians gunned down in a shooting attack at a palm plantation, as well as five National Police officers killed during a security operation, according to reports.

Yuri Mora, spokesperson for the Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office, confirmed that forensic teams had been deployed across both regions to conduct autopsies and formally identify the deceased before releasing their remains to family members.

In Trujillo, Colon, forensic personnel have already processed 17 bodies, with two additional victims identified at their homes in coffins, Mora said.

In a separate but simultaneous incident, five officers from the Anti-Gang Police Directorate were killed during an armed raid in the village of Corinto, Cortes, Mora added.

Officials described a fierce confrontation erupting between criminals and police during the operation, in which the officers were ultimately overpowered and killed, according to the official report.

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