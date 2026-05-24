403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Google Engineer Challenges Dismissal Over Israel Protest Activity
(MENAFN) According to reports, a former employee at Google's DeepMind division has launched legal action against the company, claiming he was unfairly dismissed after participating in protests related to Google’s business ties with Israel.
The former artificial intelligence engineer reportedly filed a case before a British employment tribunal, arguing that the decision to terminate his employment was discriminatory.
Google’s partnerships with the Israeli government, including a multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence and cloud services agreement signed jointly with Amazon, have generated repeated internal protests among company employees in recent years. According to reports, dozens of workers were dismissed during demonstrations linked to the issue in 2024.
The former employee alleged that he was summoned to a meeting that resulted in his dismissal after distributing leaflets inside the company’s London offices carrying the messages: “Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide” and “Is your paycheck worth this?” Reports also stated that he sent emails to coworkers encouraging unionisation efforts.
According to reports, the engineer, who is of Palestinian origin, argued in his legal complaint that the company discriminated against his belief that individuals should not be complicit in war crimes. He also claimed whistleblower protections applied to his actions.
Google rejected the allegations, reportedly stating that the account presented by the former employee “does not accurately reflect the facts” and maintaining that he had resigned from his position.
Reports published last year indicated that a 2021 technology agreement between Google, Amazon, and Israel included provisions preventing the companies from limiting Israeli government access to services, even in cases involving alleged violations of terms of use. The agreement was also said to contain clauses restricting the companies from ending cooperation under pressure from staff members, shareholders, or activists.
Israel’s partnerships with major US technology firms have faced increased scrutiny amid allegations tied to the military campaign in Gaza Strip following the 2023 Hamas attack.
According to reports, Gaby Portnoy previously credited the Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling “phenomenal things” during military operations that he said “constitute a significant part of victory.”
The former artificial intelligence engineer reportedly filed a case before a British employment tribunal, arguing that the decision to terminate his employment was discriminatory.
Google’s partnerships with the Israeli government, including a multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence and cloud services agreement signed jointly with Amazon, have generated repeated internal protests among company employees in recent years. According to reports, dozens of workers were dismissed during demonstrations linked to the issue in 2024.
The former employee alleged that he was summoned to a meeting that resulted in his dismissal after distributing leaflets inside the company’s London offices carrying the messages: “Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide” and “Is your paycheck worth this?” Reports also stated that he sent emails to coworkers encouraging unionisation efforts.
According to reports, the engineer, who is of Palestinian origin, argued in his legal complaint that the company discriminated against his belief that individuals should not be complicit in war crimes. He also claimed whistleblower protections applied to his actions.
Google rejected the allegations, reportedly stating that the account presented by the former employee “does not accurately reflect the facts” and maintaining that he had resigned from his position.
Reports published last year indicated that a 2021 technology agreement between Google, Amazon, and Israel included provisions preventing the companies from limiting Israeli government access to services, even in cases involving alleged violations of terms of use. The agreement was also said to contain clauses restricting the companies from ending cooperation under pressure from staff members, shareholders, or activists.
Israel’s partnerships with major US technology firms have faced increased scrutiny amid allegations tied to the military campaign in Gaza Strip following the 2023 Hamas attack.
According to reports, Gaby Portnoy previously credited the Google-Amazon Nimbus Project with enabling “phenomenal things” during military operations that he said “constitute a significant part of victory.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment