UP: 3 Cattle Thieves Injured, Nabbed After Fierce Encounter In Mathura

Encounter in Mathura

Three cattle thieves were injured and subsequently apprehended following a fierce late-night encounter with the police in Mathura, officials said on Monday. The police recovered cash worth ₹104,000, three country-made pistols, and a quantity of live ammunition from the possession of the accused.

According to officials, the Mathura Police received credible intelligence indicating that cattle thieves had become active in the region and were plotting to commit a major crime. Based on the tip-off, a police team immediately initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the locality.

During the operation, the police attempted to intercept the suspicious individuals, who then opened fire on the team. The police returned fire in self-defense, injuring all three accused.

Following the encounter, the police cordoned off the area and apprehended the injured criminals, who were subsequently admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. They are currently hospitalised under police surveillance.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly in involved in numerous incidents of cattle theft, and multiple cases have already been registered against them at various police stations. The police are currently scrutinizing their criminal records.

An intensive search is underway to uncover the entire network of the gang and apprehend their accomplices, while further legal proceedings against the incident has been initiated by the police.

Wanted Criminal Arrested in Shravasti

In a separate incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 following an encounter near the Devarniya Bridge in Shravasti on the night of May 5. According to the police, the accused was wanted in connection with a case of robbery and murder.

The encounter took place near the Devarniya Bridge, after the police surrounded the suspect upon receiving intelligence regarding his whereabouts. The accused opened fire at the police team, prompting a retaliation in self-defense. He sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg and was subsequently admitted to the CHC Malhipur in Shravasti for treatment, Shravasti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati said.

"It was confirmed that the criminal was charged in a robbery and murder case and had a reward of ₹50,000 on his head. He was subsequently admitted to CHC Malhipur, where his condition was reported as stable. He will be arrested and sent to jail for further legal proceedings," he said.

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