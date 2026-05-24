Piyush Goyal Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Of 'Major Conspiracy'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and all the opposition parties, accusing them of indulging in a "major conspiracy" to destabilise the nation and incite countrywide violence.

Taking to X, the Union Minister claimed that the opposition's rhetoric is part of a deliberate plot to create unrest after failing to challenge the ruling dispensation electorally.

राहुल गांधी का बयान देश के खिलाफ कांग्रेस सहित तमाम विपक्षी दलों एवं भारत को अस्थिर करने का सपना देख रहे टूलकिट गैंग की एक बड़ी साजिश की ओर इशारा कर रहा है। यह कोई साधारण बयान नहीं है बल्कि देश में अराजकता फैलाने का गंभीर षड्यंत्र है। राहुल गांधी एंड कंपनी ने जब देख लिया कि...

- Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 24, 2026

"Rahul Gandhi's statement points towards a major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties, and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilising India, against the country. This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation," Goyal stated.

'Plot to Incite Violence'

The minister alleged that political frustration has driven the intention of the Congress-led opposition to "incite violence across the country".

"When Rahul Gandhi and Company realised that they couldn't remove the dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the hearts of the people and couldn't defeat the BJP in a direct democratic battle, now they want to incite violence across the country," he remarked.

Goyal further slammed the Congress for its conduct on international soil, accusing it of undermining India's sovereignty and constitutional bodies.

"They harbour so much hatred for India that they can't even bear to see anything good happening to the nation. Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs--this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are," Goyal added.

Expressing full faith in the political consciousness of the citizens, the Union Minister concluded that the public would once again thwart the opposition's designs.

"The people of the country are wise. They understand Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang working against the nation very well... The INDI alliance's conspiracy to set India ablaze will never succeed," he said.

Context: Rahul Gandhi on NEET Paper Leak

His remarks come after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi backed the Youth Congress protests over the NEET UG paper leak and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi said that the party would not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Sharing a video of a protest in Rajasthan, Gandhi also accused the BJP state government of "raining lathis" at protesters.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni sharing toffees, Gandhi wrote on X, "When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy, youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice. Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word."

"Now, as students, NSUI and INC workers raise their voices for justice, BJP's state governments are raining lathis down on them. A government that answers students' questions with batons doesn't run on accountability--it runs on fear. But we are not the ones to be scared. We won't stop until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a strong, secure system is put in place to stop paper leaks in the country. This fight is for every student whose future this failed government has stolen," the post read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)