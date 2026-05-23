Before The Sunrise Unfolds A Suspenseful Coming-Of-Age Mystery Of Friendship, Courage, And Hidden Danger

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Melisande Corlett delivers a suspense-filled coming-of-age story in her young adult novel, Before the Sunrise. Set in the small town of St. Martinville, the book follows a young girl whose dreams of adventure collide with a mystery that threatens everything she knows.

The story centers on Jasaiah Sanchez, a curious and determined teenager whose ambitions stretch far beyond the quiet limits of her hometown. Alongside her energetic and loyal best friend, Crisstiana, Jasaiah imagines a future filled with opportunity and excitement beyond St. Martinville.

Beneath the surface of their small town, however, a growing sense of danger begins to take hold. Rumors of a sinister presence spread through the community, raising concerns about the safety of local adolescents as tensions rise.

When Jasaiah receives a promising opportunity that could take her far from the uncertainty surrounding her town, she and Crisstiana begin carefully planning their departure. But just as their plan seems ready to unfold, everything changes when Crisstiana suddenly disappears without explanation.

Faced with an unexpected and frightening situation, Jasaiah must make a life-altering decision: follow through with her plans to leave and pursue the future she imagined, or remain behind to investigate the mystery surrounding her friend's disappearance.

Through suspense, friendship, and emotional discovery, Before the Sunrise explores the courage required to face uncertainty and the determination needed to uncover hidden truths.

Corlett is an accomplished and dynamic Afro-Caribbean native of New York whose work and leadership continue to draw attention beyond the page. Her debut young adult novel, Before the Sunrise, was published in 2025 and soon after received recognition as an official finalist for the Best Author of the Year Award with International Impact Books.

She has also been featured in an article titled "From Valleys to Victory" in Time Business News, highlighting her journey, accomplishments, and growing presence among global literary voices. A distinguished member of three elite honor societies, Corlett maintains a strong commitment to empowering women and cultivating community support and advocacy.

Corlett holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Mass Communications from Norfolk State University, underscoring her foundation in storytelling and media. With early recognition for her debut and a mission-driven platform, she continues building momentum as an emerging voice in young adult fiction.

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