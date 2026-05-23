Investornewsbreaks Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) Signs MOU With UAV Corp. (OTCPK: UMAV) To Explore Strategic Combination

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with UAV Corp. (OTCPK: UMAV) to explore a potential merger or acquisition, alongside opportunities to integrate Xeriant's advanced materials technologies into UAV's lighter-than-air airships and drone platforms. The companies said the proposed combination would unite capabilities in advanced materials, quantum AI, hybrid propulsion and unmanned aerial systems, with the long-term goal of pursuing an uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

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About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand, and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XERI are available in the company's newsroom at

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