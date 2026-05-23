Azerbaijan And Eswatini Explore New Trade And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), held a meeting with a delegation headed by Martin Masilela, Executive Head of the Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority (EIPA), AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Abdullayev briefed the guests on Azerbaijan's business climate, AZPROMO's activities, and the country's export and investment promotion tools.

The Eswatini delegation shared information about its institution's work and highlighted the economic potential of Eswatini. They also extended an invitation for Azerbaijan to take part in the Eswatini Investment Conference, which is expected to be held for the second time in July.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries, the identification of products with mutual export and import potential, the establishment of relations between business entities, and future directions of cooperation.