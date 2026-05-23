An Exclusive Showcase Of The Latest Luxury Novelties In Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Seddiqi, a leading luxury watches and jewellery retailer, hosted a special event to highlight the latest novelties from Watch & Wonders 2026 in the Saudi Arabian market. The collections on display included never-before-seen pieces favoured by collectors and the general Saudi audience.

The Novelties event introduces the newest watch launches alongside couture jewellery pieces, hosting a special preview for guests in the Ahmed Seddiqi boutique. Among them are standout selections from independent brands, which continue to lead the Kingdom's collectors' market, such as Bremont who unveiled the 'Altitude Chronograph Pulsograph Valjoux 23', a hand-wound limited-edition watch with only 40 pieces of this chronograph produced. While H. Moser & Cie similarly introduced their 'Perpetual Calendar Concept Tantalum' 50-piece watch collection made of tantalum, a rare and challenging metal but provides the watches with absolute stability and longevity, alongside venturing into the world of ceramics with its 'Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Ceramic' and the 'Streamliner Two Hands 34 mm' watch. Finally, Ressence, produced a pebble-shaped silhouette through its new 'TYPE 11 – The Watch of the Now' collection, boasting patented technology in a futuristic casing.

Italian jewellery brands, Palmiero and Picchiotti, who first debuted their collection during the opening of Ahmed Seddiqi's Riyadh boutique, return to take centre stage with the former brand introducing 'Rays of Sun Masterpiece,' a one-of-one piece that took 8 months of designing and engineering, sculpted with gold ridges and centred with a rubellite. While Picchiotti's new rings and bracelets collection, dubbed 'Xpandable', allows these sets to expand and contract effortlessly with Italian-crafting precision.

The showcase also includes the newest watches and jewellery novelties from renowned brands such as Bell & Ross, Frederique Constant, Laurent Ferrier, Marco Valente High Jewelry, Tutima, Ulysse Nardin and Vyntage Horology.

As Ahmed Seddiqi continues to cater towards growing the Kingdom's luxury market, the Novelties event reinforces its commitment to offering curated, elevated experiences to discerning clientele across its retail footprint.

Tags#Ahmed Seddiqi #luxury watches and jewellery