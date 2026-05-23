Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026 Returns Bigger Than Ever, Bringing Gaming, Entertainment And Eid Celebrations Together Across Dubai

Running from 22 May to 7 June, the fifth edition is back with its most dynamic, ambitious and accessible programme yet, with over 300 gaming experiences, alongside citywide Eid Al Adha celebrations. Tickets for GameExpo 2026, taking place from 5 to 7 June, are still available with visitors also able to enjoy up to six hours of free parking at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2026: The countdown is over for the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), as it returns with its biggest, most ambitious, and immersive edition yet.

Running from 22 May to 7 June 2026, the new dates place DEF at the heart of the Eid Al Adha celebrations, creating the perfect platform for friends and families to come together, celebrate and play.

From avid gamers and cosplay communities to families, casual players, and first-time visitors, DEF 2026 offers something for everyone. Aligned with the UAE's Year of the Family, this year's edition places greater emphasis on shared experiences, positioning gaming as a social and inclusive activity that brings generations together.

The fifth edition arrives at a pivotal moment for Dubai's gaming sector, serving as a platform to support the emirate's ambition to become a global centre for gaming innovation, talent and investment, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

GAMEEXPO: THE ULTIMATE GAMING PLAYGROUND

DEF's flagship event, GameExpo 2026, transforms exhibition halls 5, 6, 7, and 8 of Dubai World Trade Centre into a fully immersive gamer's paradise from 5 to 7 June – three non-stop days of gaming, esports, entertainment, and discovery open to all, with tickets still available. Visitors can also enjoy up to six hours of free parking in either Mustaqbal or Exhibition street parking of Dubai World Trade Centre.

Spanning more than 10 uniquely themed zones, GameExpo will deliver more than 300 gaming experiences, live tournaments, competitions, cosplay showcases, anime culture, cosplay, food experiences, retail, creator communities and more – all under one roof. Visitors of all ages can also look forward to enhanced accessibility across the new halls.

This year sees three bold new zones alongside the return of fan-favourite experiences, ensuring something for every type of visitor. Neo Tokyo District immerses visitors in an anime-inspired world of fandom,immersive visuals, themed retail and interactive storytelling; Amazon Battle Arena brings gaming into the physical realm through live-action laser tag inside an abandoned urban battlefield; while Jetour Velocity Garage puts visitors in the driving seat with high-intensity motorsport simulations.

Returning favourites include the du Main Stage Arena hosting live tournaments and cosplay showcases, the Gaming District with more than 120 playable devices, a dedicated Family Zone, a nostalgia-filled Retro Zone packed with arcade classics and The Narrows, supported by Dubai Culture, a curated creative marketplace celebrating local and Emirati artists, creators, collectibles, and gaming-inspired art.

DUBAI COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES CREATIVITY:

The Dubai Cosplay Championship returns as one of GameExpo's most visually spectacular and community-driven highlights, bringing together regional and international talent in a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and performance. Finalists will take to the main stage to be judged across costume quality, accuracy, creativity and stage presence, with awards across Best in Show, Craftsmanship, Performance, and Judges' Choice. With a total prize pool of AED 50,000, the championship is a must-see moment of the entire festival. Fans can expect elaborate costumes, theatrical performances and standout cosplay talent from across the region to take over the main stage. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />GAMING COMES TO YOUR MALL

DEF extends the festival energy far beyond the show floor, bringing competitive gaming activations and Eid celebrations directly to Dubai's most beloved mall destinations.

Ibn Battuta Mall | 22–31 May

Building on last year's hugely popular Versus 2.0, Ibn Battuta Mall returns with Versus 3.0 – a free gaming celebration running daily from 2 to 10pm at the Egypt Mini Court. Visitors can enjoy a Catch Game, dual PlayStation areas, a car racing simulator, a World Cup-themed AI booth, retro gaming and kids' workshops including face painting and Pixicade throughout the activation.

SIMR Challenge: Race to DEF - Nad Al Sheba Mall & Nakheel Mall | 22–31 May

TechXHub brings professional sim racing to malls with the SIMR Challenge: Race to DEF – an official qualifier tournament for the SIMR Challenge Grand Finals at GameExpo 2026. Visiting Nad Al Sheba Mall (22-26 May) and Nakheel Mall (28-31 May), the activation challenges kids, teens, adults and casual gamers to compete on premium racing setups for leaderboard glory, exclusive prizes and a place in the Grand Finals. Qualifiers advance to the GameExpo stage for a share of an AED 20,000 prize pool.

Red Bull Gaming Ground – Dubai Festival City Mall | 27–31 May

Red Bull brings its iconic Gaming Ground concept to Dubai Festival City Mall – a multi-zone phygital activation blending competitive gaming, social energy and the spirit of Eid. Drop into the Red Bull bar, take on the daily FC26 Leaderboard challenge, compete in a“house rules” EAFC 26 tournament, test your speed in the sim racing zone for Red Bull Racing merchandise or unwind in the couch gaming lounge with Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart. Best of all: entry is completely free.

A FESTIVAL FOR FUTURE INNOVATORS:

The inaugural Education & Gaming Summit on 4 June highlights DEF's commitment to shaping future gaming talent, bringing together students, universities and global industry leaders for a day of practical career exposure, networking and hands-on learning.

Free to attend for students aged 16 and above and graduates across the UAE, the summit features a dedicated Meet and Match networking space connecting attendees with industry professionals, recruiters and decision-makers, alongside leading Dubai universities offering gaming programmes.

Participants can also take advantage of a CV clinic, internship opportunities and a series of workshops covering AI in game development, careers in esports and a live crash course in building playable experiences.

GameExpo 2026 offers visitors the chance to play, compete, watch and explore, all under one roof in a fully immersive environment. For the first time ever, GameExpo attendees can enjoy free parking for up to 6 hours, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone.

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival is presented by du and supported by key partners including presenter partner du, Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding and talabat – bringing together leading industry players to power one of the region's biggest gaming festivals.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.