Rahul Gandhi Repeatedly Rejected By People Of The Country: Assam BJP MLA Bhupen Borah

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and newly elected Bihpuria MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Congress leader has failed to earn the trust and support of the people of the country.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Borah said that Rahul Gandhi had long aspired to become the Prime Minister of the country but the people of India had repeatedly rejected his leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi wanted to become the Prime Minister of the country. He could not become Prime Minister because the people of the country do not want him in that position," he added.

The BJP MLA asserted that PM Narendra Modi's return to power for a third consecutive term reflected the confidence and faith people have placed in his leadership and governance.

"Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country three times because the people of the country wanted him to lead India," he added.

Criticising the tone and language allegedly used by Rahul Gandhi while targeting the Prime Minister, Borah said such statements were further damaging the Congress leader's public image and political acceptability.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is becoming even less acceptable to the people because of the kind of words he uses against our Prime Minister," the BJP leader remarked.

Bhupen Kumar Borah joining the BJP by quitting the Congress ahead of the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections had drawn considerable attention in the state's political circles.

Borah, who earlier served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), joined the BJP just before the Assembly polls.

With his induction into the party, the BJP fielded Borah from the Bihpuria Assembly constituency, where he emerged victorious in the state elections.

The ruling BJP-led NDA alliance secured a decisive mandate in the Assam Assembly polls, paving the way for the formation of the new government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.